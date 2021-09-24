Napa Farmers Market voted #1 in California

The Napa Farmers Market was voted the #1 farmers market in California for the second year in a row in the America’s Farmers Market Celebration. The market ranked #1 in the Pacific region and #7 nationally.
"We are so grateful to our community for helping us maintain our ranking as the number one farmers market in California. This truly is a win for all of Napa during another challenging year and we hope everyone takes pride in this recognition,” said market manager Cara Mae Wooledge.
Wooledge said that to thank their supporters, they will be giving out free, reusable Napa Farmers Market bags on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Information Booth near the corner of Pearl and Yajome Street. A limited number is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
America’s Farmers Market Celebration has been ranking the nation’s farmers markets for more than a decade. Co-sponsored by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, this annual contest highlights the essential role farmers markets play in the farm-to-fork pathway.
Founded in 1986, Napa Farmers Market is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization offering fresh, locally grown, and produced food sold directly by family farmers and small business vendors. Vendors offer an array of seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods, and other hand-crafted wares.
Napa Farmers Market doubles the value of CalFresh benefits for fruits and vegetables through its Market Match program.
The Napa Farmers Market is located in the City of Napa parking lot at 1100 West St., 8 a.m. to noon, every Saturday year-round, and on Tuesday, April through December. For more information, to sign up for their newsletter, or donate, visit napafarmersmarket.org.