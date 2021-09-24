Napa Farmers Market voted #1 in California

The Napa Farmers Market was voted the #1 farmers market in California for the second year in a row in the America’s Farmers Market Celebration. The market ranked #1 in the Pacific region and #7 nationally.

"We are so grateful to our community for helping us maintain our ranking as the number one farmers market in California. This truly is a win for all of Napa during another challenging year and we hope everyone takes pride in this recognition,” said market manager Cara Mae Wooledge.

Wooledge said that to thank their supporters, they will be giving out free, reusable Napa Farmers Market bags on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Information Booth near the corner of Pearl and Yajome Street. A limited number is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

America’s Farmers Market Celebration has been ranking the nation’s farmers markets for more than a decade. Co-sponsored by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, this annual contest highlights the essential role farmers markets play in the farm-to-fork pathway.