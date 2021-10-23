Napa Valley’s Heirloom Grain Harvest 2021

When asked what the biggest surprise was that Britten faced as the new business owner, she laughed before answering.

“I predicted that last year our first harvest would take about one month to complete,” she said. “It actually took three. Honestly, though, I’ve also been pleasantly surprised by how many people are really educated and interested in buying organic staple crops that are locally grown.”

During the harvest days Zacherle dropped in often to check before speeding off to his day job as winemaker at David Arthur Vineyards, or to his brewery to check a new batch of beer or to spend time with his wife, and their two children. All the while Britten and her hired gun, Dylan Jones, who was learning the nuances of driving the combine, methodically worked the field, harvesting, adjusting and eventually eager to show off a handful of the pristine grain once it had been collected.

As I watched the process I tried to picture what those earlier Napa Valley grain-growers had faced. Without a combine they would have had to harvest and process all of those many tons of flour by hand. And once complete, the grain needed to be transported. From there it was placed into sacks and shipped throughout the region, country and the world, where it was made into bread, pasta and even beer.