After the first significant rains, a surprising selection of mushrooms and fungi appear as though by magic. Taking a walk along the river at the Napa River Ecological Reserve, and also on the trails at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, I begin to note a myriad mushrooms on downed tree limbs, beneath leaves and in an array of hidey-holes across the river-landscape.
The most short-lived shower creates a fantasy land of fungi, or decomposers. Mushrooms have played a part in folklore throughout history. So surprised were the Greeks of antiquity at mushroom’s knack for materializing following a rain shower that they believed Zeus’ lightning was the cause. Throughout medieval times, the ring-shaped ground mushrooms that formed after the rain were believed to be visited by ‘little people,’ hence the name of fairy ring held over time.
Scientists agree that mushrooms are fungi, but that not every fungi can be considered a true mushroom. A true mushroom generates spores like a flower produces seeds. Fungi, in the yeast and mold family can live its life as a symbiont to a plant, but some are considered parasitic. Whether fungi or mushroom they all play an essential role in the ecosystem as decomposers. Mushrooms, like morels and truffles have been enjoyed as a delicacy as far back as Roman times.
Now, we know that while some mushrooms are edible there are those that contain toxins and should be avoided at the dinner table, so it is best let the experts select your mushrooms. Fungi in the form of microbes has more than likely played a part at your dinner table.
Thanks to the process of domesticating some groups of microbes, we can enjoy many tasty cheeses that contain molds, like Brie and Camembert. We can thank the brewer’s yeast that is used in beer making for its remarkable ability to change the natural sugars to alcohol in the beverage. Bread and wine also require the versatile microorganisms in order to please our palates.
Mushrooms are not always visible to the naked eye. But we can rest assured that they are always present, concealed beneath the soil, or hidden under a tree’s bark hard at what they do best, that of working as nature’s recyclers. Some fungi specialize in decomposing plants, while others are carrion decomposers that break down waste from carnivores and omnivores.
They receive assistance in the process of decay from ‘fellow’ recyclers such as turkey vultures, flies and beetles. Earthworms also perform their part in the world of recycling by digesting soil, and releasing needed minerals back to the soil.
Decomposers come in all shapes and sizes. Science-fiction writers would be hard-pressed to dream up some of the remarkable looking, puzzling life forms such as huge bracket fungi to slim and slimy jelly fungi. Fungi are living paradoxes, containing the power to push up through the soil, while at the same time being composed of such delicate tissue.
Some, like the puffball, take the form of a beautiful sphere: white wonders. While others, like Western Jack ‘O Lantern Mushrooms (Omphalotus olivascens) contain bioluminescent properties and glow in the dark! Just as a bird watcher enjoys her hobby, viewing the multiplicity of mushrooms sprouting up now can be quite entertaining.