Although the name Napa may make you think of wine glasses, I maintain it is also essential to have a pair of binoculars, whether you live here or are visiting.
Situated in a prime location with rivers, wetlands and mountains, Napa County also boasts an abundance of wildlife, with an emphasis on avian species due to its placement on the Pacific Flyway.
The Pacific Flyway is a distinct path extending from Canada to Mexico that birds use as their migration route. There are around 400 bird species found in Napa County throughout the year, with some 150 bird species that regularly breed here, arriving mainly from the north.
Sitting in the stillness of the forest provides nourishment for the soul as well as a visual treat for a hiker. It's not long before I begin to discern many other trills, songs and chirps of the avian-rich atmosphere that is Napa County.
Many I cannot identify, but I'm sure if I used an app on my phone I could quickly learn. Taking a moment to catch my breath along the spring greenery in Bothe Park between spring storms, I hear a distinctive call -- ah, that's a majestic pileated woodpecker!
I'm captivated by the pileated woodpecker's raucous "kuk-kuk-kuk" call. The call leads my eye to the upper-story of the woods, to what apparently is the bird's lunch site. He's diligently hammering away to get at nutritious grubs or ants, leaving a carpet of wood chips below.
The whittled wood-shavings are set on the forest floor among pools of sunlight and sheets of darkness like an Andy Goldsworthy art installation. Pileated woodpeckers are 16-19 inches long, with a wingspan of 27 inches.
They are gifted with reinforced extra-heavy bills to aid in their prolific hammering. They also sport zygodactyl feet, which help them climb trees and firmly grip the bark with both front-facing and rear-pointing toes as they hammer away.
Their unique tongues bear mentioning as well, since this woodpecker's tongue is barbed so that it may retrieve the slippery grubs from their hiding places. Worldwide, there are almost 200 species of woodpeckers, and they nearly all dress in the same colors -- black, white and red, with certain varieties showing some yellow as well.
The pileated woodpecker in the Napa forest is cloaked in ebony with a white scarf and cherry-red beret. These birds will consume termites, blackberries, caterpillars, elderberries and caterpillars, too.
The male pileated woodpecker is adept at excavating the nest-hole in a tree. When the oblong cavity is 10-20 inches deep, the female will usually take over boring the nest hole, to add the final touches to her home. They will often be seen utilizing the valued woodchips they produced during nest-building as a lining for the nest.
Also in the woodpecker family, the Northern flicker is common in Napa County. Northern flickers are 12-14 inches in length, and the adults are brown with black wing and back-bars. They wear a necklace patch at the upper breast and the lower breast shows beige with black spots. The male wears a red stripe at its beak, with a dark tail that shows white while in flight.
The Northern flicker dines on a similar diet to the pileated woodpecker: nutritious larvae and ants, with the addition of fruits and seeds. They can be seen jack-hammering the ground to obtain treats from Mother earth. They reside in wooded areas, preferably oaks, and nest in cavities within dead wood. Flickers produce a "ki ki ki ki" song, and often pronounce their territory loudly, by drumming on trees or handy metal objects.
The American robin, another common but striking bird is always a pleasure to observe hopping along the greensward, then abruptly stopping and straightening its stance. Robins can be seen harvesting worms after a rainstorm, or dining in berry bushes later in the summer season.
Since robins consume berries whole, they are great distributors of the plants. These birds are 9 to 11 inches in length, with a one-foot wingspan. They wear feathers of red-orange on their breast, with grey-brown backs and heads. According to ornithologists the American robin's songs are complex, with various vocalizations to report a predator's presence to his flock, to announce arising at dawn or to defend the nests.
Watching elegant, swan-like grebes is always a fun pastime at Napa County's Lake Hennessey or Lake Berryessa. Here you will find both Clark's grebes and Western grebes, as well as a mixed version, since these striking black and white, long-necked birds sometimes interbreed.
Now they are busy diving for green vegetation in which to present to their mates for nesting material, when the female will lay between one and seven eggs on their floating nests. It is imperative for boaters to slow down in springtime so that boat- wake does not wash over the grebe's floating homes during nesting.
Besides presenting food to the mate, another mating ritual is "rushing." Then, the pair can be seen 'running' across the water in a fantastic aquatic ballet. The Western grebe can be differentiated from Clark's grebes by the black cap which extends along and beneath the Western grebe's eye.
Also, the Western grebe has a more lengthy, pointed beak than that of the Clark's. Grebes can be found in marshes and ponds as well as lakes. The grebe's habitat also includes sea coasts and estuaries in winter. There are 22 species of grebes worldwide.
