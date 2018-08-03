A recent walk in beautiful Bothe-Napa Valley State Park in Calistoga garnered a treat — a pileated woodpecker sighting. You know this bird by its distinctive call before you even see it.
The pileated woodpecker’s vociferous “kuk-kuk-kuk” call reverberates throughout the woods and leads you to his “dining room table.” You can tell that he has been working diligently for some time now by the carpet of fresh wood chips he’s created on the forest floor.
This industrious woodpecker is 16-19 inches long, with a wingspan of about 27 inches — larger than a crow. This pileated woodpecker is most likely dining on grubs in the oak tree high above me. His boundless banging on the branch is astounding to behold. Thunk! Thunk! Over and over, until he finds a cache of beetle larvae, ants or termites under the bark of his selected branch.
These territorial birds drum not only to find food, but to claim their terrain, as well. They’ve been heard drumming their beat on chimneys, logs and telephone poles to proclaim their place in the world. When chipping a hole, they can hammer as fast as 20 times per second!
Pileated woodpeckers have this ability due to their reinforced and thickened bills, a special adaptation that allows them to pound trees for their primary food. As they do so, these birds can grip the tree’s bark ferociously with their zygodactyl feet to give the pounding more power. Most species of woodpeckers have zygodactyl feet, which are those with both front-facing and rear-pointing toes, to help them climb as well as grip the bark firmly.
Their tongues are specially adapted as well. The tongue is barbed to aid in recovering slick grubs. Other species of woodpeckers have a 4-inch long tongue, which wraps around their skull.
There are nearly 200 species of woodpeckers in the world, and they all sport the same color tones of red, white and black, with some varieties wearing an additional color, that of yellow. The pileated woodpecker in Napa County wears an ebony cloak, an elegant white scarf, and a crimson-crested beret.
Most often found in deciduous or deciduous-coniferous woodlands, the pileated woodpecker frequents forests with dead or decaying trees that are often ripe for the picking, and chock full of grubs and insects.
Males of the species are known for their excavating skills which come in handy during nesting. When the hole is almost the appropriate size, around 10-20 inches deep, the female will often take over and complete the nest cavity, by climbing into the oblong opening to finish chipping to the correct dimensions. They do not waste the precious woodchips created in construction, but choose, instead to line the nest hole with them.
