Of all the goblins, ghouls and creatures that connote Halloween, spiders are right at the top of many folks’ list of creepy-crawlies. Spiders are more prevalent in fall — not just in costume — but because this is the time of year they mate and lay eggs.
Spiders and their intricate webs have held the interest of many throughout time, from spider tales in ancient myths such as the Pomo Indian myth of Woodrat and Spider-Woman, to contemporary novels such as “Charlotte’s Web,” by E. B. White or “Dancing on the Spider’s Web” by Sasha Paulsen.
It’s easy to appreciate the intricacy and variety of webs constructed by crafty web weavers since spider webs so extraordinary. Possessing the paradoxical traits of being both ethereal-looking and tough, webs have to be able to catch fast-flying insects in their sticky traps, yet they must also blend in with the spiders habitat.
Depending on the species, a spider may create a funnel web, woolly web, sheet web or tangle web to name but a few of these delicate traps that are created primarily to catch their prey. Most spider’s existence depends upon their work of fabricating net-like traps.
Typically a spider is ‘on-the-job’ each day, rebuilding its tattered, transparent work- of-art with various kinds of silks originating in glands in its abdomen. Then, using its spinnerets, it may make an impressive funnel web. Funnel webs are woven by the family Agelenidae, which include grass spiders.
Most, but not all, spiders in this family are harmless to humans. Spiders in this family hold similar traits of being able to scamper swiftly, charging from their funnel webs to catch their prey by delivering a bite, then heaving the poor bug back to its lair to consume.
These spiders should not be confused with the Australian funnel-weaver, which are deadly. Wooly webs, made by the Desidae family and others are haphazard in looks, rather than tidy and uniform, but the sticky texture of the woolly web works well to ensnare prey in an electrostatically-charged mesh of silk.
Sheet webs are constructed mainly by the Linyphiidae family of spiders and are found all over the world. To construct the hammock-like sheet webs, sheet-web spiders work with their spun silk to build a thick bed of fibers horizontally, where the spider literally hangs out underneath.
Tangle webs, in the family Theridiidae are even more haphazard in looks than other spider webs, and are sometimes called cob webs. Three-dimensional Tangle webs can be seen on corners of buildings where they can trap crickets or other prey. In some parts of the world, sheet-web spiders team up to construct tangle webs of hundreds of yards in length when they are able to ensnare all manner of flying insects and even birds!
There are around 3,000 species of spiders or arachnids in the United States, and they include scorpions and ticks. Spiders belong to a class of eight-legged invertebrates, most of which live on the land. Some arachnids make their homes in freshwater environments. Spiders play a significant part in the ecosystem through keeping insect populations from exploding, and are consumed, in turn, by other critters such as lizards, mice and frogs. Many avian species dine on spiders as well. All spiders bite as a self-defense mechanism, but not all are venomous.
One of the most Halloweeny-creepy appearing spiders is the tarantula, rarely seen in the Napa Valley. Harmless to humans, the California ebony tarantula can be found all throughout California. Tarantulas molt from time to time, when they replace internal organs and re-grow lost legs.
The defense mechanisms of tarantulas include the ability to shed or flick its hairs into an animal’s face when the tarantula rubs its own abdomen with its hairy hind legs. Tarantulas possess venomous fangs and can deliver a bite which is less painful than a bee sting, but not deadly, although some people exhibit allergic reactions.
Scientists are currently studying tarantula venom for use in diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis and breast cancer, according to KQED Science. In the Bay Area, they crawl all over Mount Diablo State Park in the fall, when they surface to mate. Tarantula males emerge from their dens at dusk and die after winter, while the females may live up to 20 years.
A species of crab spider found throughout California and Mexico is the crab spider, Mecaphesa californica, in the family Thomisidae. Many crab spiders thrive amongst flowers where they can dine on ants, flies and bees. They aren’t all bad, however, since they perform pollination duties in their flowery habitats.
Scorpions, those predatory arachnids we love to hate, are easy to identify by their grasping front legs and a segmented tail that often waves like a banner above the scorpion’s body. Scorpions’ average size is about 2.5 inches. Most are harmless, but painful, if you are unlucky enough to encounter one up close and personal, as I once did when I stepped on a baby scorpion years ago.
According to National Geographic’s website, a scorpion may live three to eight years. There are nearly 2,000 species of the scorpions on earth. Scorpions thrive in a variety of harsh conditions, and, since they burrow, all that they need is soil to thrive. Scorpions are capable of enduring freezing conditions, and can ‘revive’ themselves once they thaw out!
The scorpion diet consists of insects. It employs sturdy front pincers, or chelae, to capture prey and stings it with the venomous stinger located on its “tail.” When its prey is scarce, the scorpion has the ability to switch its metabolism to roughly one-third its typical rate to survive.
Scorpions mate by utilizing a persuasive mix of pheromones, and through some unique vibrations and dance. After mating, the male literally hightails it out of the female’s sight to avoid becoming her dinner. After mating, the female holds the fertilized eggs in her body until they hatch. Then, dozens of baby scorpions, or scorplings, are carted around on the mother’s back until molting has occurred, usually several times. Surprisingly enough, if viewed under ultraviolet light, scorpions glow eerily, just like any good creepy crawler should.
Along with the aforementioned spiders, Napa County is home to daddy longlegs wolf spiders, turret spiders, black widows and the brown recluse.
The frail appearing daddy longlegs, sometimes called harvestmen, belong to the order Opiliones, and are considered to be arachnids along with scorpions, but in Opiliones the head, thorax and abdoben are connected as one section, while spiders of the order Araneae possess a distinctive waistline.
Daddy longlegs have two eyes as compared to eight in most spiders. Daddy longlegs differ, too, in that they do not generate silk, nor do they spin webs to capture their prey. Daddy longlegs found to be tied up in a web have been caught, and are not in a web of their making. You may have tried to catch one of these flimsy critters and noted that its leg detached. that’s because they have the ability to shed their legs in order to make a get-away, however, their legs do not regenerate. Their special legs also act as nerve centers and enable it to locate taste, smells and vibrations.
There’s nothing more alarming than coming upon the impressive-looking wolf spider as you flip the light switch and enter a room just after dark. Queue the soundtrack from “Psycho.” These spiders are nearly two inches long, and their eight eyes are positioned in three rows of small, medium and large, which gives them excellent vision. A wolf spider can bite if goaded, and its venomous bite may swell and itch, but, unlike the bite of the black widow or brown recluse spiders the wolf spider’s bite is not life-threatening.
The turret spider, found only in California, is nature’s premier architect. This spider may be found in moist, north-facing hills and slopes in forest leaf litter. They may be located by their homes, which are constructed of pine needles, silk, leaves and moss. Turret spiders often reside in ‘turret-towns’ with many turret towers arranged on the ground in a single area. Turret spiders, nocturnal, are found perched atop their homes awaiting unsuspecting prey to happen along.
Hats off to those spiders we love to hate!