Napa Valley's Finest: Readers choose favorite lawn care, repair and home services
The volunteers and staff of Community Projects, Inc. in Napa are getting ready for their annual "Puttin' on the Glitz' sale coming up on Oct. 1.
A free Electric Mobility event on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the American Canyon Walmart is an opportunity to check out various models of EVs, talk with owners and learn about the many current financial incentives available.
What weed killed Abraham Lincon's mother? UC Master Gardener Penny Pawl explores topic of deadly plants.
The unexpected September rain in Napa County was welcome -- but did it help the trees?
Napa Valley Realtor Judy Naimo shares tips for selling your home as the market cools.
Plastic is an indispensable material that can shape our future when used properly, writes architect Chris Craiker. It’s the ease of its dispensability that is the enemy.
Decorating for a holiday too early can draw glares. But fall is here, and that means Halloween decor is going to make its way onto front porches.
Interested in reducing food waste and saving money on produce? Try regrowing vegetables from kitchen scraps right on your windowsill.