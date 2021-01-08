Napa Valley's JS Design & Build named to top 500 remodelers

Qualified Remodeler, a publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked JS Design & Build as the No. 398 on its 42nd annual TOP 500 remodelers.

Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest-growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over 1 million jobs.

JS Design & Build was chosen by the Qualified Remodeler’s editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

JS Design & Build, is a licensed, insured and bonded contractor and home to a talented team of designers, artisans, craftsmen and project managers. Their wide breadth of skills allows for design projects from the ground up, building them out to completion, then transforming them with interior design and furnishings. By offering end to end design, build, and furnish services, JSDB can control the timeline, budget, and quality of all aspects of a project.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”