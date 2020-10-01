Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Birds: Hope and optimism personified

The impressive osprey, is an unforgettable sight as it fishes the waters of most continents. Also known as a river hawk or fish hawk, they nest along the Napa River, Lakes Berryessa, Hennessey and Curry. Their immense nests reach up to six feet in diameter after generations of use. It's the male of the species who obtains the majority of nesting material, while the female arranges their home "just so." Osprey sport several fishing techniques, such as launching into a waterway to spear their prey, sometimes even diving down to three feet to catch their dinner.

The belted kingfisher wears a shaggy top hat similar to the Stellar's Jay and live near most waterways where they nest in burrows in the banks both to keep safe and to be close to food supplies. They take wing along the water in search of small fish where they can hover over the water, or plunge directly into the depths for a prize fish.

Many birds, like western bluebirds, house wren, and tree swallows are welcome in Napa Valley vineyards since they are mainly insectivores and can reduce damage from grapevine pests. Of course, fruit-eating birds and flocking species like starlings are not welcome. Beneficial species such as red tail hawks and other raptors, along with barn owls aid in gopher and other and other destructive pest control.