Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Birds: Hope and optimism personified

Nature is called upon yet again to display her unwavering endurance.
When air quality improves, bird watching will entice me outdoors once again. Our connection to these lovely creatures can feel spiritual at times since we share the same world and require the beauty of nature, albeit for differing reasons.
Birds are highly visible both with the naked eye and binoculars, and they possess many charming attributes, such as their aesthetic appeal, specialized songs, nesting and migrating habits. Like us, they suffer from pollution, habitat loss and climate change.
According to the Audubon Society the devastating and deadly wildfires have taken a toll on avian communities; however, it writes, "Wildfires don't pose a major threat for most birds."
Birds may suffocate during wildfires, while others experience navigational difficulties in heavy smoke, since it obscures their vision. Many birds, however, are able to fly away.
Since wildfires have occurred in California throughout history, research biologists have ascertained that birds have evolved near fire and hence learned to flee in the face of extreme danger.
According to wildlife experts, birds display more sensitivity to smoke than humans, due to their unique respiratory systems. Birds' respiratory systems entail heightened oxygen requirements for two main reasons: their high metabolic rates and their specialized lungs.
Avian species, according to Science World online, are "circular breathers" since they inhale to fill their seven-to-nine air sacs with oxygen, when they breathe in and when they breathe out, thereby saving energy.
The good news is that Audubon.org suggests that we aide birds as they begin their migrations by putting out food and water for them. We may witness a few different species of birds at our feeders and bird baths than we normally do, since some birds are thrown off of their normal migratory paths or may be seeking refuge here.
One of the smallest and most fascinating birds in the Napa Valley is Anna's hummingbird. Although quite common along the Pacific Coast, I never tire of their iridescent feathers and Napoleon-complex antics as they perch on a tiny twig to oversee their kingdom, then zoom in to chase away any others within their feeding territory.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the collective noun for group of hummingbirds is a glittering, bouquet, a shimmer or a tune.
Many cultures have featured hummingbird in their stories and myths over time. Hummingbird played a part in some of the local Patwin Indian mythology. UC Merced's "Journal of California and Great Basin Anthropology" notes that there is a story of the origin of fire's use in cooking in which hummingbird takes fire from old woman Duck and carries it back to some boys who attached it to the buckeye tree so that fire could be used for cooking anytime.
These feisty beauties are easy to attract if you set out a feeder with homemade hummingbird food made of one part sugar to four parts water. Please skip the food coloring as it is not necessary, and is probably unhealthy for the diminutive aviators.
Sighting a brilliant blue Steller's jay can brighten any day. They reside mainly in coniferous forests and love to frequent bird feeders. No doubt considered bossy and loquacious by smaller birds, these jays are opportunistic omnivores. Steller's jays dine on a variety of seeds, pine nuts, acorns and insects, but have been known to boldly beg for picnic scraps. I've seen them steal house finch eggs as well.
Wood ducks are another dazzling avian species found in the Napa Valley. They may be sighted in protected areas along streams, ponds and reservoirs where there is plenty of shelter for nesting.
The sight of a pair of wood ducks as they elegantly glide over water is unforgettable. The male wears a cloak of gleaming green, brown and tan feathers in color blocks like a living Piet Mondrian work of art, while the female's colors, like most female birds, are more muted.
If conditions are right, the female may lay over a dozen eggs. After about a month of incubation, the diminutive ducklings jump strait into the water from as high as 50 feet without the aid of their parents and begin paddling, like, you-guessed-it, a duck to water.
The impressive osprey, is an unforgettable sight as it fishes the waters of most continents. Also known as a river hawk or fish hawk, they nest along the Napa River, Lakes Berryessa, Hennessey and Curry. Their immense nests reach up to six feet in diameter after generations of use. It's the male of the species who obtains the majority of nesting material, while the female arranges their home "just so." Osprey sport several fishing techniques, such as launching into a waterway to spear their prey, sometimes even diving down to three feet to catch their dinner.
The belted kingfisher wears a shaggy top hat similar to the Stellar's Jay and live near most waterways where they nest in burrows in the banks both to keep safe and to be close to food supplies. They take wing along the water in search of small fish where they can hover over the water, or plunge directly into the depths for a prize fish.
Many birds, like western bluebirds, house wren, and tree swallows are welcome in Napa Valley vineyards since they are mainly insectivores and can reduce damage from grapevine pests. Of course, fruit-eating birds and flocking species like starlings are not welcome. Beneficial species such as red tail hawks and other raptors, along with barn owls aid in gopher and other and other destructive pest control.
Whether you are a bird watcher at the water's edge, sight them high in the sky, or in your own back yard, these beauties can always be counted on to put on a show. They remain hope and optimism personified.
