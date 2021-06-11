Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Gardening for the birds and bees

Insects comprise the base of any given ecosystem since wildlife, birds, lizards, amphibians all depend on one another for survival. Just as John Muir said, "When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe."

Given that organizations such as the Napa Wildlife Rescue are voicing concerns about songbird die-offs due to birds droppings and saliva spreading disease at overcrowded bird feeders and birdbaths, be sure to plant an abundance of seed-producing flowers such as black-eyed Susans, zinnia, larkspur, salvia, coreopsis, blazing star, sunflowers, and coneflowers. Then, be sure to leave the spent flowers with their prolific seeds for birds to naturally feast upon.

With the diversity of pollinators like birds, bees, wasps, ants, comes the necessity for a diversity of habitats. Think not your grandmother's manicured garden but one with lots of variety and texture in the way of shrubs, flowers, and trees that offer an assortment of nectar and pollen sources as well as nesting spots and perches for birds.

When planning a garden be sure to think of blooms for each spring, summer, and fall season. "The Old Farmer's Almanac" suggests planning a pollinator strip along with a vegetable garden as well as setting out a "bee hotel" to encourage those industrious creatures.