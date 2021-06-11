Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Gardening for the birds and bees

Hiking through parks and woodlands that are open once again confirms nature's resilience. Evidence of greenery in all of spring's glory abounds; and this is good news for us, as well as pollinators.
Since science tells us that the potent concoction that is nature — replete with soil microbes, sunshine, and greenery — is beneficial to both humans and the myriad of creatures that play a part in the woodlands and our gardens, a hike in nature as well as a 'habitat garden' is just what the doctor ordered.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
A Napa County-based report in the "Journal of Animal Ecology" explains that common bees, although in decline in general, have flourished after the 2017 fires. The various wild and cultivated bee populations although still in peril, have found a way to thrive, and they are not wiped out, since smaller plants are returning after the burn, hence attracting the pollinators.
Forest managers are finding fire has a way of "resetting" a landscape, and so control-burns will, no doubt, play a larger part in future land management practices.
Fire isn't the only game-changer in pollinator habitat. Habitat loss also occurs via pesticide use and over-building. Since one out of three bites you take from a meal at your dining room table takes a pollinator to produce it, the more birds and bees in our environment, the better.
You don't need to be a forestry manager, botanist or horticulturalists to make a difference, however. As a home gardener, you have the ability to create welcoming habitat for beneficial pollinators such as birds and insects.
Insects comprise the base of any given ecosystem since wildlife, birds, lizards, amphibians all depend on one another for survival. Just as John Muir said, "When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe."
Given that organizations such as the Napa Wildlife Rescue are voicing concerns about songbird die-offs due to birds droppings and saliva spreading disease at overcrowded bird feeders and birdbaths, be sure to plant an abundance of seed-producing flowers such as black-eyed Susans, zinnia, larkspur, salvia, coreopsis, blazing star, sunflowers, and coneflowers. Then, be sure to leave the spent flowers with their prolific seeds for birds to naturally feast upon.
With the diversity of pollinators like birds, bees, wasps, ants, comes the necessity for a diversity of habitats. Think not your grandmother's manicured garden but one with lots of variety and texture in the way of shrubs, flowers, and trees that offer an assortment of nectar and pollen sources as well as nesting spots and perches for birds.
When planning a garden be sure to think of blooms for each spring, summer, and fall season. "The Old Farmer's Almanac" suggests planning a pollinator strip along with a vegetable garden as well as setting out a "bee hotel" to encourage those industrious creatures.
Bright yellow and orange hues such as those found in sunflowers and marigolds attract beneficial lacewings, praying mantises, and ladybugs, all of which love to munch on garden pests. When possible, select native plants, since native plants are adapted to the area where they evolved, along with the insects, wildlife, and avian species.
For non-natives that may have greater water requirements, mulch is mandatory. With an abundance of good mulch (a good two inches or so), you'll keep the soil moist for a longer period, suppress weeds, and add vital nutrients to the soil as well.
Gardening for the birds and bees is a win-win situation. It provides the rewards of health, environmental perks, and the advantage of plain old enjoyment. Seeds, sun, and soil — what's not to like?
Photos: A Visit with Napa Valley Beekeeper Jon Sevigny
A wet winter means more flowers, more flowers means more food for honey bees, and more food means more bees. At least in Napa.
George Altobell, who has been beekeeping for three years, said that he’s noticed much more bee activity this year compared to the previous two years.
“The bees seem to be doing very well this year,” Altobell said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
After neighborhood outcry, the fractional home ownership company Pacaso said it would resell a home in North Napa to a 'whole buyer' and impl…
A former Army Chinook helicopter retrofitted to carry water has arrived at Napa County to help fight wildfires.
Napa County is being sued by a group that says county groundwater practices hurt the Napa River.
Diamond Mountain Stables, the third-generation ranch and prestigious training ground for horses, is relocating after enduring multiple wildfir…
Napa Valley-based producer Castello di Amorosa has illegally sent more than 621 wine shipments to consumers in the state of Michigan, a lawsui…
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…