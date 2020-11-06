Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Owls, crows and ravens

What is familiar, but not often seen, mysterious and can be heard in Napa County’s night hours?
Of course, it’s the owl. There are a number of owl species dwelling in the county, and to be fair, not all owls are strictly night-dwellers. Some species, such as the short-eared owl may be viewed in the early morning or on a cloudy day near sunset.
Some of the owls of Napa County include barn owls, western screech owl, great horned owl, northern pygmy owl, burrowing owl, long-eared owl, short-eared owl, and northern saw-whet owl. The Saw-Whet Owl doesn’t voice a typical owl’s hoot, but instead, sends out a sequence of whistles that, as its name implies, replicates the sound of a rhythmic saw.
According to the book, “1001 Questions Answered About Birds” by Allan D. and Helen G. Cruickshank, the Great Horned Owl has an extremely low range of hearing, and cannot hear high-pitched sounds emitted by songbirds, however, it can perceive the mouse’s squeak.
Owls are interesting creatures to study with their swooping, soundless wings, acute eyesight, and their unique accouterments which allow for their amazing predatory feats: their talons, specialized beaks, and sense of sight.
Owls’ eyes operate not only during the day but are enlarged to support them while hunting in low-light or nighttime situations. These exceptional, tubular eyes are what permit this extra-sensitive eyesight. Like us, they have binocular vision, while most birds possess monocular sight. The owl also has a specialized set of muscles in their necks which allow them to quickly swivel their necks 270 degrees of a circle.
These deadly raptors require a large amount of food, and prey on mice, rabbit, skunk, and other birds. Owls possess a high metabolism and can consume up to the amount of their body weight in prey each day. Popular in Napa vineyards as rodent devouring machines, owls often take the place of pesticides; and winegrowers place owl boxes in their vineyards to encourage this behavior. Owls don’t chew food, but swallow it down in large gulps- feathers, fur and all. Then, their gizzards eliminate the waste in the form of a tidy pellet which resembles an oval fur-ball several inches in size. If you happen upon an owl pellet you will find a treasure-trove of tiny bones and bits of soft fur all in one tidy package!
Owls have been portrayed as symbols of intelligence in many ancient cultures. For example, in Greece, the goddess of wisdom was symbolized with an owl. In the Celtic tradition, owls were linked with stealth, wisdom, and also as the source of hidden truths. However, many Native American tribes connected owls with death, while some, like the Dakotas, considered owls as protectors of their warriors.
Some other avian species often associated with fall’s spooky season are ravens and crows. Both bird species have been important mythological figures over time. For example, in some cultures, both birds are known as tricksters, magicians, or honored birds and have “talked” to humans via chants, dreams, and rituals. Crow and raven were sometimes known as messengers between here and “beyond.” They have always been revered for their personalities, and even thought of as clowns due to their clever antics.
These birds, both in the corvid family, which also include jays and magpies, are sometimes confused for one another. Although they look very similar, American crows grow 17 to 20 inches in length and hold 32 to 40-inch wingspans, while the common raven is larger, at 24 to 27 inches in length, and hold a 46 to 54-inch wingspan.
Ravens and crows can also be distinguished by their beaks. Ravens have much larger and sturdier bills than crows, along with disheveled-looking throat feathers. While in flight, you may tell the two birds apart by their habits- ravens may soar, while crows do not. Both the raven and crow numbers have dwindled and risen over time, and their numbers appear to be on the rise once again.
Scientists believe that ravens were in attendance during the North American Pleistocene era, as evidenced by numerous fossil remains in the Rancho La Brea area of southern California. Picture this: the early human hunter with his kill, and the ever-present raven standing by for his part of the bounty.
Crows are listed among one of the more intelligent bird species, and the California Academy of Sciences states that their intelligence may rival that of the great apes, with their complex reasoning skills. Both crows and ravens use their immense intelligence by performing fabulous feats of flying ( crows), employ many different calls (ravens), and even display acts of playfulness. Both types of birds can use tools to obtain their food.
Some species of crows such as those found in Australia, called New Caledonian Crows have been noted for their spear-and-hook tools which they fashion out of twigs to pry out grubs from nooks and crannies in logs. Crows span our continent and are often heard cawing from meadows and treetops, and ravens prefer a habitat that is similar, along with evergreen forests. The diet of the raven includes small mammals, lizards, frogs, and trash. Crows like to eat seeds, worms, eggs, carrion, and mice. You have to agree, both of these birds, who appear to be here to stay, remain enigmatic and intelligent, and also add a bit of ambiance to the season.
Watch now: 56% Of Americans Say They Are Happiest In The Fall
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!