Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Owls, crows and ravens

These deadly raptors require a large amount of food, and prey on mice, rabbit, skunk, and other birds. Owls possess a high metabolism and can consume up to the amount of their body weight in prey each day. Popular in Napa vineyards as rodent devouring machines, owls often take the place of pesticides; and winegrowers place owl boxes in their vineyards to encourage this behavior. Owls don’t chew food, but swallow it down in large gulps- feathers, fur and all. Then, their gizzards eliminate the waste in the form of a tidy pellet which resembles an oval fur-ball several inches in size. If you happen upon an owl pellet you will find a treasure-trove of tiny bones and bits of soft fur all in one tidy package!

Owls have been portrayed as symbols of intelligence in many ancient cultures. For example, in Greece, the goddess of wisdom was symbolized with an owl. In the Celtic tradition, owls were linked with stealth, wisdom, and also as the source of hidden truths. However, many Native American tribes connected owls with death, while some, like the Dakotas, considered owls as protectors of their warriors.