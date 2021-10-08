Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Step inside a Native American garden at Bothe Napa Valley State Park

The acorn meal was quite a versatile food, as it was prepared into little cakes, breads and a kind of mush. It is surprising to know that acorn meal was sometimes cooked inside a woven basket.

Special rocks were heated in a fire, then they were retrieved with a utensil made especially for this purpose. Next, the rocks were placed in the basket of acorn mush and stirred continually, until the meal was cooked so as not to scorch the basket.

Although there were around 20 species of oaks throughout what is now California, the preferred oaks here were black and tanbark oak. Acorn meal provided families with nutrient-rich food, since it contains fat, protein, iron, calcium and other vital minerals.

The Grey pine, or ghost pine, has a lifespan of around 200 years. It was a versatile tree, used for food, medicine, twined baskets and more. Its seeds, or nuts could be consumed both raw or roasted after they were cracked with a special tool known as a hammerstone.

These calorie-rich seeds are full of protein, and, like acorns, can be stored for long periods of time. The massive clawed cones made for a good fuel, and, when the cones were immature they were concocted into a kind of syrup by first roasting for a time.