Napa Valley's Living Landscapes: Dazzling dragonflies, the eagles of the insect world

Spring's annual awakening with its now-you-see-it-now-you-don't sunshine and showers provides plenty of eye candy vying for our attention. Myriad shades of green are bursting forth, there are wildflowers to beat the band, as well as an abundance of avian species now crooning for mates and nesting. Insects are emerging as well, many of which are important pollinators like bees and butterflies while others, such as dragonflies are hatching now too.

Dragonflies are healthy indicators of the state of a watershed, according to dragonfly expert Kevin Munroe. A self-described dragonfly geek, Munroe is a field naturalist whose background is in ecological restoration, environmental education and biodiversity preservation who gave a recent Zoom talk on dragonflies, coordinated by Margot Rawlins, through Sonoma State University's Center for Environmental Inquiry.

Dragonflies are prodigious carnivores that consume mosquitoes and gnats, according to Munroe. And Earth is host to a staggering 5,400 species of dragonflies and damselflies, which have been flying the planet for more than 300 million years, making them present before the dinosaurs.

Dragonflies with their jewel-like colors can be found darting around near ponds, quiet pools in creeks and rivers and lakes or around damp potted plants on your porch as early as March or April.

Now is when they leave the brown-nymph aquatic phase of their lives, which lasts for one to three years, before they metamorphose into full-blown dragonflies.

The ancient order of Odonata, or dragonflies and damselflies is fascinating. I learned that to verify whether you are observing a dragonfly or a damselfly, make note of the wings. A dragonfly's wings are straight when resting, much like airplane wings, while damselflies tuck in their wings, to hold them close to their bodies.

Dragonflies do not flap their four separate wings since they hover with wings spread out to fly both forward or backward. Believe it or not, dragonflies possess flight muscles, which are located at the base of their wings, allowing them to fly at around 60 miles per hour.

Scientifically speaking, dragonflies are in the class of insecta and order of odanota, and can be found in many habitats, such as marsh, pond, woodland stream and more. They sometimes hunt in dry areas, but always return to the dampness of a habitat that holds water in some form.

They can be seen basking in the sun much like a lizard or snake, and another way they warm up is by shivering.

Predators that feed on "dragons" are birds, wasps, frogs, and other dragonflies. Dragons are sometimes called "eagles of the insect world" as they can consume one-fifth their body weight in insects like mosquitoes.

Then, they employ their great, multifaceted eyesight. They view the world through their two compound eyes and are able to see polarized light. Since most of the aerial fauna flying our skies are not, surprisingly enough, birds, but are insects, it would behoove us to become familiar with these interesting voyagers as they shimmer in the sunshine.

Dragonflies thrive in temperatures of 63 degrees and above in order to allow for muscles warm enough to fly. You may be able to identify a variety of species now, and in the upcoming months as they whiz by.

Kathy Biggs, a dragonfly expert and author of many books, such as "Common Dragonflies of California: A Beginner's Pocket Guide," said, "With our drought, some ponds and marshes have dried up. Since dragonflies lay their eggs in water and then the nymphs that hatch spend about a year underwater, this is killing many.

She added, "A few species, notably the darners, can dig down into the mud and await the return of wetness and water, but not all species can. Then, we have these torrential rains that scour our creeks and rivers, washing the nymph and eggs in them out to sea or into flooded fields, which then drain. This costs many dragonfly nymphs their lives.

Another thing affecting the dragonflies is the general decline in numbers of insects Biggs said. Since they are carnivorous, both as flying insects when they are adults and as underwater nymphs eating underwater insects and crustaceans, their food source is being diminished.

The common dragonflies folks can expect to see in the Napa Valley are the beautiful Flame Skimmer, whose scientific name Libellula saturata implies how it is saturated with color; the Blue Dasher; the Western Pondhawk whose female is a gorgeous green; Blue-eyed Darners and the Vivid Dancer, a small damselfly with vivid blue coloration.

Since Biggs said that there are at least 51 species of dragonflies in Napa County, you are sure to spot some soon. As dragonflies hover, then land at an impossible spot at the tip of a reed, you can see just how they have kept their prehistoric demeanor and can be thankful that today's dragons do not possess the nearly 2-foot wingspan of times past!

Kathleen Scavone, M.A., is a retired educator. She is a potter, freelance writer and author of “Anderson Marsh State Historic Park: A Walking History, Prehistory, Flora, and Fauna Tour of a California State Park” , "People of the Water" and “Native Americans of Lake County.” She can be reached through her website: KathleenScavone.com