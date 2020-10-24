Napa's Share the Care ramps up home safety services

Share the Care Napa Valley is now offering low income seniors free home safety assessments so that people can avoid falls and other mishaps, sending them to hospital emergency rooms. The home safety assessments, performed by a licensed Occupational Therapist, includes a home modification checkup, as well as balance and strength testing. Once the assessment is complete, a licensed handyman/contractor will perform the necessary approved home modifications.

Low income households are defined as an income less than $65,000 annually.

The home modifications might include grab bars, railings, lighting, clearing clutter, ramps and life alert systems.

“In one situation, we even repaired a hole in the floor,” said Yvonne Baginski, executive director of Share the Care Napa Valley. “Many people don’t realize that they can avoid falls by incorporating some simple safety measures in their homes. One fall, and life can be significantly changed.”

Baginski points out that her own father fell, and was on the floor for over 24 hours before firemen broke a bedroom window to get into the house. He was hospitalized, then sent to a nursing home, and finally, assisted living. He never returned home.