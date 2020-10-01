Native Plant Sale is Oct. 3-17

Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society has more than 600 individual plants of 68 different species that will be on sale during their fall plant sale Oct. 3-10.
Fall is the optimal planting time, said George Hewitt from Native Plant Society. This bi-annual community outreach event introduces Napa residents to the use and availability of drought-tolerant native plants for California.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sale is being handled differently this year.
A list of available plants with details is posted on www.napvalleycnps.org. The link to the sale inventory will be on the website where you can place an order, pay, and schedule a pickup time online.
The sale inventory begins on Saturday, Oct. 3 for members of CNPS and on Oct. 5 for non-CNPS members.
Orders will be processed in the order in which they are received and will be ready for pickup on Oct. 10 outside the gate to the sale area in Skyline Park. Available inventory will be tracked online as the sale proceeds.
In order to maintain compliance with social distancing guidelines, for your protection and ours, pickups will be scheduled at 15-minute intervals. There will be representatives at the gate to assist you and to answer any questions you may have.
A contact number will be provided and they will ask for your contact information as well.
"A small number of plants need nurturing by being planted in the ground, as they are looking stressed from being in their pots a little too long," Hewitt said. "These will have a special reduced sale price and will be clearly marked as a sale plant. While not in ideal condition, you may find that a bargain plant can still thrive with proper care."
He added, "While not an ideal way to have our sale, as we like to be able to help you find the right plant for the right place, and give you some advice about planting and care, we hope this will be a good substitute for no sale at all," he added. "We will be happy to answer any questions, either via email or by phone, during and after the sale."
