Native Plant Sale is Oct. 3-17

Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society has more than 600 individual plants of 68 different species that will be on sale during their fall plant sale Oct. 3-10.

Fall is the optimal planting time, said George Hewitt from Native Plant Society. This bi-annual community outreach event introduces Napa residents to the use and availability of drought-tolerant native plants for California.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sale is being handled differently this year.

A list of available plants with details is posted on www.napvalleycnps.org. The link to the sale inventory will be on the website where you can place an order, pay, and schedule a pickup time online.

The sale inventory begins on Saturday, Oct. 3 for members of CNPS and on Oct. 5 for non-CNPS members.

Orders will be processed in the order in which they are received and will be ready for pickup on Oct. 10 outside the gate to the sale area in Skyline Park. Available inventory will be tracked online as the sale proceeds.