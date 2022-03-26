No fooling — Napa Valley Orchid Society's show and sale returns on April 2

If you love orchids you are in luck. After two years without orchid shows due to the pandemic, this popular show is back in all of its radiant beauty.

Napa Valley Orchid Society is holding its 27th annual show and sale at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Saturday and Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s show is “April Fool.”

“You’d be a fool to miss the show,” said Napa Valley Orchid Society president, Kathleen Ohlson, laughing during an interview and tour of her greenhouse last week.

Ohlson and Larraine Ewing have been co-chairing Napa Valley Orchid Society’s annual show and sale for a number of years.

The show highlights exotic orchids that few people are familiar with as well as popular varieties such as cymbidiums, cattleyas and phalaenopsis. A wide variety of orchids are available for purchase from respected growers of quality orchids in all price ranges.

Admission is free to this show that includes quality blooming orchids and other plants, a judged orchid display, orchid care demonstrations, orchid care supplies, a boutique and a raffle.

“This will be a wonderful show,” Ohlson said. “There will be so many quality orchids from club members and from vendors.”

The eight orchid vendors participating in this show are donating plants for the raffle. Club members are also donating orchids and orchid-related items for the raffle. Raffle tickets for a chance to win an orchid or other assorted prizes will be on sale.

“Larraine made an orchid quilt that will be in the raffle,” Ohlson said.

“There will be a plant hotel at the show so, if you buy a plant and want to continue looking around, you can because your orchid will be kept safe in the plant hotel.”

Ohlson expressed gratitude to Boy Scout Troop Number 516 for helping with the show. This is the fourth year they’ve volunteered their help.

Announcements for the 2022 “April Fool” orchid show feature a “polite” requirement for attending with the image of a jester wearing a mask. Underneath the jester is the message “No Fooling – Masks Required.”

This jester holds blue orchids in his hand. A message next to him asks if blue orchids are real. Are they?

“No, blue orchids are actually white phalaenopsis that were fed blue coloring,” Ohlson said. “There are some real dark orchids in nature but they are not a true blue.”

Ohlson’s home is filled with orchids. Her backyard and greenhouse are also filled with orchids.

“I don’t know how many orchids I have,” she said.

Inside Ohlson’s greenhouse, a visitor discovers orchids in all sizes and shapes. There are orchids in pots; orchids hanging from the ceiling; orchids clinging to pieces of cut lumber, gnarled old wood and even attached to a log.

“You can mount them on anything,” Ohlson said. “Most orchids would be happier mounted. That’s how they grow in the wild.”

She said that it isn’t difficult to mount orchids because they readily attach themselves to almost anything. In the wild, they grow on plants, limbs and other things.

Ohlson credits fellow orchid club member Tom Pickford for getting her into mounting orchids on wood and other objects that allow their roots to be in contact with air.

“Tom goes to schools, garden clubs, and orchid societies to talk about orchids,” she said. “He has mounted them on tennis shoes and even on handball racquets. It is quite an attention-getter.”

Tom Pickford is vice-president of Napa Valley Orchid Society. He is responsible for getting speakers for club meetings.

“Orchids are among the oldest flowers in existence. There are more than 30,000 orchid species and they are discovering more every day,” Pickford said during a phone interview.

“Orchids are a highly evolved species," Pickford said. “Orchids have become very clever at attracting their preferred pollinators.”

Pickford takes issue with the notion that orchids are hard to grow.

“Orchids can live to be up to 100 years old,” he said. “People keep them alive who take care of them by taking them out of a container that has no drainage. Their roots like to be exposed to air.”

“People who keep them alive don’t overwater orchids,” he said. “Orchids prefer a temperature difference of 10-12 degrees at night.”

The best place to acquire orchids is an orchid society meeting – grown by someone local or a local vendor,” Pickford advised.

Napa Valley Orchid Society is open to hobbyists and professionals with the purpose of providing support and improving knowledge.