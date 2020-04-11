On Gardening: 'Superbena' equals a super verbena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Horticulturists like The Garden Guy sometime struggle with capturing the beauty of flowers in certain blues and those that are a deeply saturated, fire engine red. Put the two together and the camera may just have a technical explosion.

Such is the case this spring with three cameras, four lenses and two unbelievable verbenas: Superbena Red and Superbena Violet Ice. I actually planted them last year and they have tripled in size and beauty despite my total neglect. It’s funny _ I used to preach giving perennials three years, and now they are reminding me. Every day I am mesmerized by their indescribable beauty.

While 2020 is the Year of the Lantana or “shrub verbena,” I’ll pose this question: When was the last time you tried true verbenas? Over the years The Garden Guy has participated is several terrific verbena trials and has loved them ever since. And Superbenas have become legendary in winning awards.

Most of the country can grow Superbenas as annuals, but those of us in Zone 8 and warmer may find this to be a dazzling perennial. You may be asking what can you do with a Superbena. The answer? Anything you want. You will have just added a new plant in your Monet arsenal of flowers.