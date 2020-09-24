On Gardening: Use Color Echoes in the landscape to create visual magic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oh, the possibilities with that wicked witch! Son James dazzled me again with a combination planting featuring this year's hot new coleus ColorBlaze Wicked with coleus and Canary Wing begonia. Immediately I noticed his carefully intentioned design of having the lime green margins of the coleus echo the golden-lime of the Canary Wing begonia.

While I often refer to terms like triadic harmony, complementary color and monochromatic colored schemes it is the "echo of color" in the garden that thrills me the most. The echo can be subtle or seemingly shouted but it is a clear clue the designer was using this form of repetition to grab you, causing you to grab a click or two with the camera.

The coleus and begonia echo of color was between plants but once you start echoing from plants to doors, plants to furniture and plants to wood trim like shutters, or colorful picket fences, then the excitement or visual stimulation created seems to go off the charts.

The son uses the echo ploy in commercial landscapes throughout the city. I was noticing an apricot-orange door to a business the other day and the planters welcoming the clients featured Luscious Royale Cosmos lantana, Superbells Dreamsicle calibracha and Vermillionaire cuphea, each one having a role in echoing the color of a most memorable door.