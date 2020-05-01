On Gardening: 'Wonderfully wicked' year for coleus

At The Garden Guy's house it seemed to offer a magical opportunity to combine with Double Play Candy Corn spiraea that I recently wrote about. To refresh, this spiraea features chartreuse and gold foliage topped with rusty orange new growth _ a marriage made in gardening heaven.

ColorBlaze Wicked Witch is also the same height and width, for sun or shade. It too is serrated but with deep burgundy to chocolate foliage and lime green or chartreuse margins. To me this one screams to be partnered with lime green where the margins serve to echo the color of the companion plant. In playing around with partners at the home of my son, James, ColorBlaze Wicked Witch and Everillo carex created the partnership of dreams.

Also at The Gardens Guy's house, ColorBlaze Lime Time stole my heart. It could have been named Wicked Wonderful as it is identical in shape, size and serration, but has stop-you-in-your-tracks lime green. I am one who believes everything looks better with lime green. Such is the case when I put ColorBlaze Lime Time in between blue flowered catmint and the riveting tangerine colored Orange You Awesome echinacea.

There are 14 selections to choose from in the ColorBlaze series. I promise there will be at least one to fit your needs. In fertile organic rich soil these are persevering, foolproof plants that will perform until frost or whenever you are ready to pull for planting pansies. You will find out why ColorBlaze Wicked Hot and ColorBlaze Wicked Witch, two of this year's introductions, have won awards from north to south and east to west.

