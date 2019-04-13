A public open house is scheduled at Napa Valley Dog Training Club from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 20 at 68 Coombs, Building N in Napa.
The open house is an opportunity to meet the club training staff and club members, and includes special demonstrations between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Skilled owners and their dogs will show freestyle (dog dancing), obedience, rally, and scent work.
There will be a raffle for a gift basket and a free training class in addition to informational handouts about dogs, classes and club activities.
Napa Humane, Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter and Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will answer questions and to give out information about their organizations.
Refreshments will be served. Please leave dogs at home.
Run by volunteers, the Napa Valley Dog Training Club is a non-profit corporation organized in 1970 as licensed by the American Kennel Club.
A variety of beginning and advanced classes are taught weekdays and weeknights (and some Saturdays). Beginning classes offered by the club are puppy, adolescent and good manners. The club’s advanced classes include rally, dog dancing, tracking and scent work. There are also special classes like Canine Good Citizen, Small Dog Social, Puppy Playtime, Tricks and Games, Delightful Distractions and Canine Fitness.
Visit the club at napadogtraining.org to register online for classes.