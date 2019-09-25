Whether you have questions about orchids or just like to bask in their exotic beauty, the Napa Valley Orchid Society is presenting its 26th annual show and sale on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6.
The free show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista.
For the second year in a row, this show takes place in the fall instead of the spring and will be held at the new location.
The orchid sale was always held at the Napa Senior Center. But because of the construction on the senior center last year, changes had to be made, Napa Orchid Society chairwoman Larraine Ewing said.
“It turned out that Las Flores was the perfect venue for everybody so we’re going to be there again this year,” she said.
“Spring tends to be the most popular time to do orchid shows,” Ewing said. “There aren’t many orchid shows in the fall, so we don’t have competition with umpteen other orchid societies by having the show at this time. This makes our show different and special.”
Though many of the world’s 20,000-30,000 orchid species bloom in the spring, there’s a wide variety of fall bloomers, according to Ewing. These include phalaenopsis, oncidiums, cattleyas, dendrobiums, cymbidiums and vandas.
There will be a members’-only judging on the Friday evening before the show. The winning orchids will be the focal point of the display, set up at big tables and by category.
Orchid experts will be available to answer questions and give useful orchid growing tips. As part of their mission to help and educate the public about orchids, demonstrations on repotting and orchid care will be given during the two-day show.
Attendees can purchase orchids from members as well as from vendors.
In addition to a wide variety of “quality fall blooming” orchids, there will be other plants such as succulents and California native perennials, and orchid supplies from vendors for sale.
This year, the society will again have an orchid boutique with a variety of “eclectic" orchid-related items.
The raffle has “great prizes” including orchid art, plants donated by nurseries, wines and more. Each year, Ewing makes a quilt that she donates to the raffle.
Pointing to a Japanese maple tree growing in her front yard, Ewing said that she won it in a past orchid society raffle. The money raised supports the society’s educational program for the year – the speakers that come.
Ewing, who joined Napa’s orchid society in 2011 after attending a show, said that she is now “hooked on orchids.”
“Orchids might look fragile but they’re not,” Ewing said. “They grow anywhere from tropical jungles to high elevations in the Andes mountains. There are so many varieties living in different climates.”
“Other than grasses, orchids have the most species in the world,” she continued. “They grow on every continent except Antarctica.”
Ewing, who won Best of Show last year with her dendrobium called “Little Green Apples,” wants people to know that it isn’t necessary to have a greenhouse to obtain success in growing orchids.
She doesn’t have a greenhouse, so she puts her 50 orchids on shelves in a Jacuzzi in a bathroom she never uses. They get the humidity they need from the shower. In the summer, she moves most of her orchids outside where they thrive.
Though Ewing raises healthy orchids without a greenhouse, she admires what Napa Valley Orchid Society member Stuart Goldie is achieving with orchids in his greenhouse.
At age 47, Goldie who has about 150 orchids, is one of the society’s youngest members.
“I’ve always loved orchids,” Goldie said as he pointed to plants in his greenhouse – many that he obtained as small cuttings from other members.
He said that being in the orchid society gives him access to information from “orchid gurus” that he wouldn’t be able to obtain in books.
Goldie prefers collecting the “odd balls” orchids that aren’t as well known. Touching orchids as he walks through his greenhouse, he talks about individual orchids, including their smell.
“The ‘Lady of the Night Orchid’ smells like a mix of freesia and hyacinth,” Goldie said. “It only releases its smell at night to attract moths that pollinate them at night. Coconut Pie Orchid smells just like someone baked a coconut pie.”
“Orchids can work for anybody. They are a lot more resilient than you’d think,” Goldie said.
“People are horrified when they see how violently we tear apart orchids when we repot them. They’re tougher than people expect,” Goldie said, laughing.
This year, scouts from Boy Scout Troop 516, under the direction of scoutmaster Dean LaBerge, will be helping the orchid society again with set-up, clean-up and staffing.
“Their help last year was invaluable, and they eagerly volunteered to help again this year,” Ewing said. “They will again be selling Christmas wreaths to help with fundraising for their National Jamboree and another trek to Philmont for more backpacking fun in 2021.”
Goldie and Ewing encourage people to “get hooked on orchids” by coming to this year’s orchid show where docents, from the orchid society, will be around to answer questions and offer tips on keeping orchids growing for many years.