Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Another common problem

Not too long ago, I wrote a column titled “An adjustable solution to a common problem.” It was about Sietto’s Custom Cabinet Hardware, a Chicago-based, boutique company that produces handcrafted, glass pulls and knobs.
The adjustable feature came in the form of one of their pulls. Sometimes when you want to update your cabinet pulls, the screws on the base of the new ones don’t line up with the holes already made by the old ones. Sietto’s adjustable pulls solve this with its sliding base.
Today, I’m happy to share another solution to another common problem.
This one has to do with electrical plates, toggles, sockets, rotary dimmers, pushbuttons, and wall-mounted media controls. You know, those pesky, but necessary gadgets that disrupt otherwise pretty walls.
Let me give you a few examples. Let’s say you’ve painted your bedroom a beautiful shade of periwinkle blue. Or tiled your kitchen backsplash in a delicious red. Or you’ve made an extreme financial investment in hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper for a precious powder room.
After it's installed, you see a glaring problem. All of these walls incorporate electrical boxes and operational devices of some sort to serve a variety of needs – a plug receptacle and plate, for example.
In years gone by, the only color options to address these controls were white and beige. In time, new colors, as well as various metal and stone finishes were introduced. I remember finding sage green receptacles and plates that perfectly matched the sage green tile I had just installed in a client’s kitchen remodel. So perfect that it was difficult to readily see where to plug in the toaster! I ordered these handy parts from a company called Lutron.
Given my examples above, what would I do if Lutron didn’t have the right shade of periwinkle to match my paint or red to match my tile? It most definitely wouldn’t have the same color and pattern as my de Gournay wallpaper.
In the first two cases, I’d hope to find colors that at least blended with the surrounding wall surfaces but I’d be hard-pressed to get that lucky. In the case of wallpaper, however, I could have my installer wrap the plates in the same wallpaper but he wouldn’t be able to do anything to the switches and receptacles.
I promised you another solution today and here it is – a la Forbes and Lomax. This British-based company was established in 1986 with the goal of replacing the no-longer-available stylish glass, brass, and nickel fixtures of the 1930s. They accomplished this goal with their clear, acrylic plates and decorative metal toggles.
As time went by, Forbes and Lomax expanded their product line to include unlacquered brass, aged brass, antique bronze, verdigris, nickel, and stainless steel. It also developed etched and primed outlets that are ready to be painted the same color as your wall.
So now, any wall surface, whether painted, tiled, wallpapered, wood-paneled, faux finished, bricked, or whatever you can dream of, can be seen right through the clear, high-grade acrylic plates. Or, alternatively, can be coordinated with any number of decorative possibilities.
Forbes and Lomax have taken great care to create upmost-quality products. The metal finishes, for instance, aren’t just a one-note color but have depth and dimension. Instead of hoping for them to disappear on the wall, you actually want them to be noticed. They are meant to be given the same attention you would give any other fixture or accessory.
Although established and based in Britain, products can be ordered from Los Angeles and New York. Phone numbers are included on their website, forbesandlomax.com/usa. A product catalog can also be ordered from their website.
Patti Cowger is an award-winning, Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. Visit www.plcinteriors.com or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net to learn about her services.