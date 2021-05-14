Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Another common problem

Not too long ago, I wrote a column titled “An adjustable solution to a common problem.” It was about Sietto’s Custom Cabinet Hardware, a Chicago-based, boutique company that produces handcrafted, glass pulls and knobs.

The adjustable feature came in the form of one of their pulls. Sometimes when you want to update your cabinet pulls, the screws on the base of the new ones don’t line up with the holes already made by the old ones. Sietto’s adjustable pulls solve this with its sliding base.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Today, I’m happy to share another solution to another common problem.

This one has to do with electrical plates, toggles, sockets, rotary dimmers, pushbuttons, and wall-mounted media controls. You know, those pesky, but necessary gadgets that disrupt otherwise pretty walls.

Let me give you a few examples. Let’s say you’ve painted your bedroom a beautiful shade of periwinkle blue. Or tiled your kitchen backsplash in a delicious red. Or you’ve made an extreme financial investment in hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper for a precious powder room.

After it's installed, you see a glaring problem. All of these walls incorporate electrical boxes and operational devices of some sort to serve a variety of needs – a plug receptacle and plate, for example.