Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Choosing a kitchen cabinet

If you’ve ever thought about updating or remodeling your kitchen, you most likely have asked yourself a few questions about the cabinets. Can they be improved and updated or should they be replaced? If replaced, should they be ordered from a semi-custom manufacturer or fully-customized by a local cabinet maker? Should they be painted or stained? What style should they be? Is a white kitchen outdated or will it soon be so?
The last question is easy to answer. A white kitchen will never go out of style. Ever. Just like a crispy white tuxedo shirt or a white linen blouse, white sheets, white candles, and white towels, a white kitchen is classic, timeless, and versatile.
It’s also easy to say that the cabinet style should follow that of the kitchen. If that style is non-descript, then let your furnishings or the architecture of your house be your guide. There are a lot of cabinet styles to choose from but not so many to be overwhelming. In fact, manufacturers describe styles in their catalogs such as traditional, modern, coastal, Mediterranean, and Shaker. Door and drawer fronts can have raised or recessed panels and be embellished with routing, beading, beveling and appliques. They can also be completely plain, or “slab”, as they’re called.
The remaining questions are a little trickier. Should you order new cabinets or work with your existing ones? If yours are in good shape and configured in a way that you like, then keeping them and aesthetically improving them may be your answer.
I’m currently working with clients who are doing a combination of both. Their house was built in 1900 and some of the built-in cabinets were made in the reliable, old-school fashion with solid wood and are meeting the test of time. We’re keeping them. Others were added in 1970 and do not function smoothly, drawers do not fully extend, and wood has warped. However, some are still good. So, we’re copying the style of the original 1900 cabinets to make and replace the 1970 cabinets that are irreparable. We’re keeping the bodies of the good ones but replacing the door and drawer fronts.
When completed, cabinets built in 1900, 1970, and 2020 will all have the same style. For design interest, the original cabinets will be painted white and the newer ones will be done in C2 Paint’s Artichoke Heart green. Because our project needed specific, hands-on attention, we opted for a local cabinetmaker to do the job.
I’ve used both local craftsmen and national manufacturers. I prefer local shops because I can oversee details and quality. Contrary to what you might think, this choice is not necessarily more expensive than ordering from a mid-range manufacturer.
In thinking back through the years, I can’t remember ever ordering stained cabinets from a manufacturer but, up until three years ago, I’ve always ordered painted ones from them. This is because oil-based paint, which is the best for depth and durability, is not allowed in California. What changed three years ago? I discovered C2 Paint, available at Devine Paint Center in Napa. I find it to be superior to all other paints (except for oil-based.)
Now I come to the most difficult question to answer – for those who are on the fence. How do you choose between painted and stained cabinets? It’s a personal preference. If you like a clean, smooth and flawless look, then opt for paint. If you like the natural characteristics and irregularities of wood, then opt for stain. Stain will emphasize these qualities. Some people will appreciate them and others will think them too busy.
A painted finish allows for virtually limitless color choices and frees one to design a more custom-looking kitchen. That is, more tile, countertop and floor options will be compatible. Stained finishes are limited to a range of browns with red, gold, or gray undertones. Sometimes, choosing a stain color can be challenging if the kitchen floors are also wood. Do you blend, compliment, or contrast the stain? Or, is there too much wood altogether?
Just as I did with the house built in 1900, I used a combination of solutions for other clients who wanted a stained finish. They wanted a modern but warm look. A painted finish would not suit this style.
My cabinet maker happened to love working with white oak. I balked at the idea until he showed me a piece of rift sawn oak. Its grain was calm, uniform and completely vertical. It reminded me of bamboo. There was only one problem. Even though it was white oak, it still had red and gold casts which my clients didn’t like. So, we added white paint to a stain mixture until we got the desired outcome—which looked similar to driftwood.
In choosing between a painted or stained finish, there are other points to consider. Paint typically costs more than stain. It’s also harder to touch up scratches and dings. However, paint is more water resistant than stain.
A stained finish should be applied on attractive wood. In fact, I would never paint a beautiful walnut, burl, Birdseye maple, ebony, or other figured and exotic wood. Stain last years longer than a painted finish (unless you ruin it with a harsh cleanser.) It’s easier to clean and won’t crack as easily as paint. By “crack”, I mean the actual stain, not the wood. As wood naturally expands and contracts, stain will move with it but paint may sustain hairline cracks.
If you’re still on the fence about painting or staining, why not do both? By now, it should come to no surprise that I’ve done such a combination. I’ve painted a kitchen except for its tall pantry, which I had stained. I had designed the pantry in a more furniture-like way knowing that I was going to want it to stand out and be treated differently. I’ve also taken the same approach by just staining an island. These decisions satisfied clients who like the clean look of paint but also the warmth of wood.
Chances are, you still have questions. If so, it might be a good idea to first select your countertop material and see if that narrows down your choices.
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. For more information about her design services, visit plcinteriors.com, call (707) 322-6522
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!