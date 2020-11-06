Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Choosing a kitchen cabinet

If you’ve ever thought about updating or remodeling your kitchen, you most likely have asked yourself a few questions about the cabinets. Can they be improved and updated or should they be replaced? If replaced, should they be ordered from a semi-custom manufacturer or fully-customized by a local cabinet maker? Should they be painted or stained? What style should they be? Is a white kitchen outdated or will it soon be so?

The last question is easy to answer. A white kitchen will never go out of style. Ever. Just like a crispy white tuxedo shirt or a white linen blouse, white sheets, white candles, and white towels, a white kitchen is classic, timeless, and versatile.

It’s also easy to say that the cabinet style should follow that of the kitchen. If that style is non-descript, then let your furnishings or the architecture of your house be your guide. There are a lot of cabinet styles to choose from but not so many to be overwhelming. In fact, manufacturers describe styles in their catalogs such as traditional, modern, coastal, Mediterranean, and Shaker. Door and drawer fronts can have raised or recessed panels and be embellished with routing, beading, beveling and appliques. They can also be completely plain, or “slab”, as they’re called.