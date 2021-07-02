Patti Cowger, Demystifying Design: Granite doesn’t float my boat

I did mention in my column that there are a few granites that I do like. Unfortunately, they are not plentiful and, therefore, are more pricey. They are all in the blue and (not dark) green shades with more open backgrounds.

I did not mention, however, that there is a scenario where I would choose granite over any other material every single time. That scenario is in selecting a black countertop.

“Absolute Black” or “Galaxy Black” are virtually solid black granites with the latter containing a bit more sparkles. I prefer the former. The solid pattern takes away the problematic busyness and the color black is a dramatic neutral. Such a countertop allows for a wide range of color schemes and design styles.

There are also solid black quartz options from which to choose all going by different names including Absolute and Galaxy. The advantage of choosing granite in this case is that it is less expensive, has the hand of real stone, and can be repaired in the event that it gets stained, etched or chipped. Quartz is difficult and sometimes impossible to repair.