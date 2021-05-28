Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: Blue and white, always right

No matter the country, blue and white interiors have many advantages. In addition to being classic, fresh and serene, this combo is also seen as a neutral. It has the strength to stand on its own or work with virtually any other color. It’s also not bold like red and white, yellow and white, or black and white.

Blue and white is a flexible color combination as it suits different design styles from formal, traditional homes to casual, beach-y cottages and every aesthetic in between. Keep in mind that the darker the blue, the greater the contrast and the more dramatic the ambiance will be.

As such, you may want to use lighter shades where you want your mind to rest -- a living room where you enjoy relaxing conversation or a bedroom where you sleep, for instance. Royal and navy blues work well in kitchens and home offices. What about powder rooms and bathrooms? I say anything goes but I tend to favor turquoise and white as they remind me of clear, tropical waters.

Do you know who used a beautiful true-blue and white combo in an amazing way and where she used it? San Francisco-based designer, Dina Bandman, selected luscious shades of blue in a laundry room for the City’s 2017 Designer Showhouse. It should be noted that she also incorporated a doggie spa where furry friends can conveniently get their own wash, dry, and fluff.