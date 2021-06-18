Patti L Cowger, Demystifying Design: Carrara marble, quartz and their many cousins

For example, Calacatta Maximus, Calacatta Plazo and Versilia Calacatta aren’t actual marbles. Versilia, in fact, is just the name of the region in which Carrara and its neighboring quarries are located. There’s also Calacatta Statuario. Talk about confusing. And then there’s the carelessly named Statuario Nuevo that should be “Nuovo” since the marble is in Italy, not in a Spanish-speaking country. Or, possibly “Neve” if they were referring to snow.

With this insight, you now see there is no need for your head to spin. Simply choose samples that you like regardless of their names or what they’re meant to represent. The key is to then look at photos of their installations online. I suggest this because there can be more to a full slab than what a sample shows such as unexpected large veining or additional colors.

Even with all the advantages of using Carrara quartz or one of its cousins rather than marble, some people still prefer the touch and inherent, unique beauty of natural stone. I’m one of those people. I feel torn about it, not because of its delicate nature but because of current political debate and anguish concerning the excavation of marble.

Carrara, Calacatta and Staturario are quarried in the Apuan Alps above Carrara, Italy. From afar, the mountain range looks like it’s covered in snow.