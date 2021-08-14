Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: Cottage style: Making multiple colors and patterns work

I’ve often maintained that a one or two-color palette with a single-color accent creates the strongest design. Such an approach reflects focus and intention.

But I’ve also maintained that there is a style that isn’t so disciplined. That style is cottage and, over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with a client who favors this aesthetic. The pleasure does not just come from the person that Meg is, but also from the sense of color adventure that she has.

When Meg contacted me about her latest project, I correctly anticipated that we’d be using several colors and patterns. This included reupholstering a sofa, chair, ottoman, throw pillows, and six reversible kitchen niche cushions as well as replacing draperies.

The spaces involved the living room, family room and breakfast niche where we had previously added a table and built-in seating. The niche walls would remain magenta pink and the others sage-green. These are two of Meg’s favorite colors along with accents of black.

For this new project, she wanted to introduce aqua-blue. So, at our next meeting, I came prepared with fabric samples in all the colors you might expect, and in many patterns, except striped. Meg hates stripes. She does love checks so I made sure to include them in all sizes and colors.