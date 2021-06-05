Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: Reupholster or buy new?

How do you know if your sofa is well-made? You already know that it’s a good sign if you can’t feel the frame and it’s a beast to move. If it used to sit in your parent’s living room, that’s probably another good sign because the furniture of yesteryear was better made than today (except for those found at design centers and high-end retail stores.)

Well-made sofas have kiln-dried hardwood frames with corners joined by mortise and tenon, double dowels, or corner blocks. Springs are eight-way, hand-tied, hourglass-shaped coils tied to the bottom of the frame and then tied together. This method of tying in eight directions prevents the coils from straying side to side or front to back.

Not all sofas are this top-notch but can still be worth reupholstering. Your frame may be made of furniture-grade plywood and have serpentine (or sinuous) springs. This is acceptable. Feet and legs should either be a part of the frame or else attached with screws or dowels (not glued on.)

I haven’t mentioned the back and seat cushions. This is because, no matter the quality, they’ll eventually break down and lose their shape. But the better the quality, the more likely they’ll just need some added down, fiberfill, or a couple of layers of Dacron wrap.