Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: Reviving a 114-year-old Napa Dutch Revival

I also learned that Janet was organized, detailed and proactive. She had prepared a binder of photographs and dimensions of their furnishings before coming to Napa. This was an enormous help to me in developing the story boards (designs, drawings and samples) that I’d eventually be presenting.

Janet’s consistent color choice was deep blue no matter what type of sample I showed (paint, tile, fabric etc.) So, I used it as a foundation, starting with the kitchen cabinets, and went from there. All of the molding and wainscot you might imagine in a 114-year-old house would be painted medium gray. The coved ceilings would be white to brighten up the gray. Gray was introduced because of the German’s existing draperies (which would be resized to fit their new windows.) One set was gray and another set blue and white. The latter easily tied into our color scheme but the former would not make sense without using gray somewhere else in the house.

The German’s upholstery was a mix of traditional and contemporary patterns, linear and curvilinear, and both warm and cool tones. This house was not destined to have a simple and straight-forward design style. The challenge was to strategically choose each new element in a way that would not only relate to existing pieces, but unify them, and then create a completed, cohesive whole.