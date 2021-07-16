Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: Waiting for perfect

In the scheme of things, ours was a tiny one by way of a fabric backorder. Just two yards for one, small guest bath window shade. More times than not, fabric is in stock no matter the vendor. If not, we’re given a lead time that we either accept or reselect in favor of an available fabric.

We chose to wait. But because mills had been closed for months, their orders had become backed up and bogged down. We were notified of, and accepted, an extended due date. We were notified once again and then a third time. Why did we wait it out? After all, it was just for a bathroom upstairs that would rarely be seen. We waited because it was perfect.

The color palette of the house is navy blue, medium gray, and white with matte brass hardware and fixtures. It was crucial that this palette be consistent throughout because of the wide variety of colors and patterns in the wallpapers, fabrics and tile.

Even so, I was craving one more color (more than mustard-gold) and the upstairs bath was the ideal place to add it. It only took two nudges for my clients to agree. That color would be fresh-cut lawn green.