Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: What’s wrong with this room?

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month I’ll answer one of your design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. Today’s question:
I waited years to refurnish my living room. I spared no expense and mostly everything in it is brand new and good quality. I like everything that I bought. I also put in new carpet and repainted. So why am I not happy with the outcome? I can’t put my finger on it. Can you provide some clues as to what I should zero in on?
I’d first suggest that you not zero in but zoom out. When you are standing at a point where you can see the entire room, the hits and misses will be more apparent. Take note of a few things: Is your seating arrangement entirely backed up to the walls? If so, move some pieces closer to each other (assuming you have the room) to create a more intimate, conversational area and more interesting geometry.
Is there a variation of heights? Think of your living room as a city. A flat, sprawling one is not as attractive as one with rolling hills and valleys. (Los Angeles versus San Francisco, just saying…) If your furnishings are mostly the same height, mix in floor lamps, tall plants, and wall art. If you have a console table or buffet, add candelabra-style lamps and art or a mirror above. Think vertically. A pair of draperies mounted close to the ceiling can also create height. If you don’t need draperies, stationery panels will work as well as add color, pattern and texture.
Do you have just one light source? Layering light is one of the most interesting elements a space can have. Multiple sources give you the flexibility to create different ambiences depending on the mood you desire. Unlike other rooms, overhead lighting is not the most attractive in a living room. It can feel stark and impersonal and even cast shadows on people’s faces. If you have such lighting, add a dimmer and scatter a few lamps. Wall sconces and a plugin light attached to a special piece of art will also add sparkle. And, I still stand by one of the very first recommendations I gave when I started this column almost 10 years ago. For less than $20, put a canned spotlight on the floor at the base of a tall plant or tree – I like palms and fiddle-leaf figs. Aim the light upward so that it captures and reflects the shapes of the leaves on the ceiling and adjacent walls.
Speaking of plants, they add life and natural color to a room. People may have moved away from houseplants because they require maintenance but what doesn’t? An orchid just needs indirect sunlight and barely any water but will add vitality to your room.
Do you have too many or too few accessories? It’s better to have fewer but large ones than a lot of small ones. It’s even better to have a mix of both and appointed in balanced way.
Is color dispersed throughout or lopsided? If one side is full of blue, for instance, just add one blue platter, lamp, pillow, etc. to the other side of the room.
Color makes a tremendous impact on a room even if that color is beige. An all-beige living room, for instance, can be very soothing and elegant but it does need a contrast to ground it. This could be in the form of wood floors or a rug with color. Plants, again, could be the accent color if one wants to maintain a monochromatic palette.
To recap: zoom out, create interesting geometry, think vertically, layer your lighting, accessorize with strategy, and balance your colors and textures throughout. In my next column, I will be offering a complimentary PDF filled with well-decorated rooms critiqued by Leonardo da Vinci (sort of.)
Patti L Cowger is an award-winning Napa-based interior designer and owner of PLC Interiors. To contact her, visit plcinteriors.com or email plcinteriors@sbcglobal.net