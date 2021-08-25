Patti L. Cowger, Demystifying Design: What’s wrong with this room?

Do you have just one light source? Layering light is one of the most interesting elements a space can have. Multiple sources give you the flexibility to create different ambiences depending on the mood you desire. Unlike other rooms, overhead lighting is not the most attractive in a living room. It can feel stark and impersonal and even cast shadows on people’s faces. If you have such lighting, add a dimmer and scatter a few lamps. Wall sconces and a plugin light attached to a special piece of art will also add sparkle. And, I still stand by one of the very first recommendations I gave when I started this column almost 10 years ago. For less than $20, put a canned spotlight on the floor at the base of a tall plant or tree – I like palms and fiddle-leaf figs. Aim the light upward so that it captures and reflects the shapes of the leaves on the ceiling and adjacent walls.