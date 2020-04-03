× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The “victory garden” movement began during World War I as a way to promote self-sufficiency by encouraging Americans to grow their own food. According to a recent New York Times story, so many people took the idea to heart that at one time home, school and community gardens accounted for close to 40 percent of the country’s fresh produce.

While our food supply chains remain strong, if you have the space, or even a corner of your window sill or balcony you can spare, why not plant your own victory garden? For local sourcing, it doesn’t get any closer to home than this. The Napa Farmers Market and local nurseries remain open during this period of sheltering at home and can provide you starter plants. With the weather warming up, it’s also an ideal time to prepare your garden beds for outdoor planting and begin planting indoors.

As the on-site culinary gardener here at The CIA at Copia, I’m happy to share some tips based on common questions I get asked. Copia’s gardens provide the produce for our restaurants.

Question: What kinds of things should someone be thinking about if they are planting a victory garden for the first time?