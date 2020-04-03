The “victory garden” movement began during World War I as a way to promote self-sufficiency by encouraging Americans to grow their own food. According to a recent New York Times story, so many people took the idea to heart that at one time home, school and community gardens accounted for close to 40 percent of the country’s fresh produce.
While our food supply chains remain strong, if you have the space, or even a corner of your window sill or balcony you can spare, why not plant your own victory garden? For local sourcing, it doesn’t get any closer to home than this. The Napa Farmers Market and local nurseries remain open during this period of sheltering at home and can provide you starter plants. With the weather warming up, it’s also an ideal time to prepare your garden beds for outdoor planting and begin planting indoors.
As the on-site culinary gardener here at The CIA at Copia, I’m happy to share some tips based on common questions I get asked. Copia’s gardens provide the produce for our restaurants.
Question: What kinds of things should someone be thinking about if they are planting a victory garden for the first time?
Answer: The first is location. Find a sunny spot because summer vegetables will need about 6 to 8 hours of sun per day. The second is soil health and compost. You’ll want at least one inch of compost throughout. While the point is to grow things you can eat, don’t forget to also think about flowers, which can help attract beneficial insects, not to mention adding some natural beauty.
Q: What are the “easiest” things to plant to get my feet wet?
If you’re looking for something that will grow quickly, try baby arugula, spinach or kale, lettuce, green onions or bok choy. All of these can be harvested in about 30 days. You can also start a variety of plants and herbs indoors and replant them outside later.
Q: What are some “rookie mistakes” to avoid?
A: #1 Not digging deeply or wide enough. Digging is hard work! A lot of people make the mistake of cutting corners here but trust me, it’s not worth it.
#2: Shallow watering. It is
better to water more less frequently than less more frequently. Think of it as simulating a good rain shower.
#3 Not understanding what type of soil you have. Soil can be amended in any number of ways but it’s essential you know what you are working with. Soil Test Kits are inexpensive and easy to use.
Q: Is it true one can use food scraps to plant new vegetables?
Absolutely! For example, you can put leftover lettuce leaves in a bowl with water and place it in a sunny spot until roots start to appear, at which point you can transplant it into soil. Don’t forget to mist it occasionally until it’s ready to be planted. Celery and basil can also be grown in water this way, while ginger root, onions and potatoes can be planted directly in soil.
And don’t forget to compost at home to help ensure healthy soil over time too. Home composting is a great way to reduce food waste, a major contributor to climate change.
Q: What kinds of things should I be planting right now?
The Farmer’s Almanac, PlanetNatural.com and JohnnySeeds.com are great resources to help you know what to plant and when depending upon where you live. Remember also to think about what you enjoy eating and cooking! Here at Copia in Napa, what I’m planting at this time of year are carrots, beets, radishes, lettuces, baby romaine and leaf lettuces; herbs such as, tarragon, Italian parsley, chives, rosemary, thyme and sage. Some flowers at the end of April include: marigolds, cosmos, cleome, salpiglosis, zinnias, bachelor buttons, dahlias, echinacea, and agastache.
Q: Is it better to have a lot of variety or select a few different things to plant?
Mixing and matching plants and species mimics natural biodiversity and will definitely boost your chances for success. Think of your garden as a mini ecosystem and you’ll naturally attract a wider variety of beneficial birds and insects that in turn will help it to be more productive with less effort.
Do you have other gardening-related questions? Post them in the comments and we’ll get back to you.
Until then, below are some of our favorite garden-fresh recipes from the CIA.
Basil Peach Shrub
The Culinary Institute of America
The word “shrub” comes from the Arabic word sharab, meaning “drink.” The main components of a shrub are fruit, sugar, and acid—and if you have any overripe or bruised fruits, throw them in too!
Makes 2 cups or 12 drinks
1 lb. peaches, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup white wine vinegar
10-20 fresh basil leaves
Peach slice, for garnish Basil leaf, for garnish
In a medium bowl, add the cut peaches and sugar. Toss together until the sugar is dissolved. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, toss the peaches again and refrigerate overnight (2 days total).
On Day 2, add the vinegar and basil to the peach mixture and stir to combine. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 7 to 10 days.
Set a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the peach mixture, pressing all the liquid through the strainer with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula.
Pour the peach shrub liquid into a mason jar, bottle, or container of your choice with a tight-fitting lid and store in the refrigerator until use.
You can keep your shrub base in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.
Mix the peach shrub with ice-cold water, soda water, or alcohol (vodka or gin are best) in a 1:2 ratio. You can play around with the ratio and adjust to your taste preference. Or, if mixing the shrub base with alcohol, top with soda water, if you prefer your drink not as strong.
Seasonal Vegetable Fritters with Chef’s Choice Aioli
The Culinary Institute of America
Serves 6-8
2 cups peeled and shredded vegetables, about 2⁄3 lb. (see suggested options and note below)
1⁄2 cup soft or fresh breadcrumbs
1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1⁄4 cup grated shallot
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 large egg, beaten
Kosher salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
2 Tbsp. olive oil
In a large bowl, combine the vegetables, breadcrumbs, cheese, shallot, garlic, and egg and mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Scoop tablespoons of batter for each fritter, flattening with a spatula. Cook until the underside is nicely golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side, about 1 to 2 minutes longer.
Serve immediately, or place on a rack-lined sheet pan and reheat in the oven.
Market basket options
Vegetables that work well shredded and incorporated into a fritter include: squashes (winter or summer), beets, onions (in combination with other vegetables), carrots, and parsnips or other roots or tubers. You can also try cauliflower or Romanesco florets, broken into small pieces (these items need to be par-cooked first) as well as corn and tomatoes.
Chef’s Note: Depending on water content of selected vegetable, consistency may need to be adjusted with flour as needed.
Chef’s Choice Aioli
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes 1 Cup
2 large egg yolks
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
4 tsp. lemon juice, or as needed
1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3⁄4 cup canola oil
Additional flavorings (see suggested options below), to taste
Sea salt, to taste
1. In the bowl of a food processor, add the egg yolks, garlic, mustard, and lemon juice and combine.
2. Place the top on the bowl and turn on the machine and slowly drizzle in the oils.
3. Once the oil is added, stop the machine and check for consistency, adding any desired flavorings, and salt to taste. Set aside until ready to serve.
4. The aioli can also be stored, covered, and refrigerated for up to three days.
Market basket options
Chopped fresh herbs: parsley, chives, tarragon, cilantro
Citrus zest: lime, Meyer lemon, blood orange
Flavorings: Sriracha, smoked paprika, horseradish, gochujang, truffle oil
Farmer’s Delight Pureed Soup with Garden Gremolata
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes about 10 cups.
2 lb. seasonal vegetables (see suggested options below)
3 garlic cloves
2 shallots
2 Tbsp. oil
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1⁄2 cup white wine
1 tsp. finely chopped thyme leaves
1 bay leaf
2 cups heavy cream
Salt, to taste
Lemon juice, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
Garden Gremolata (recipe follows)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
1. Cut the vegetable into 1-inch pieces. In a large baking pan, toss the vegetables, garlic, and shallots with oil to coat. Place in the oven on the middle rack and roast for about 30 minutes, or until golden. Set aside.
2. In a 4-quart pot, simmer the broth, wine, reserved roasted vegetable mixture, thyme, and bay leaf for 30 minutes, or until very tender. Discard the bay leaf.
3. In a blender, add the reserved soup mixture and purée in batches until smooth (use caution when blending the hot liquids). Return the soup to the pot and heat over medium heat, stirring in the cream and seasoning with the salt, lemon juice, and pepper. Continue stirring until the soup is heated through. Garnish with the gremolata.
Market basket options
Vegetables (cooking times will vary and consistency may need to be adjusted): cauliflower, fennel, Romanesco, sweet or regular potatoes, carrots, celery root, squash (winter or summer), mushrooms, cooked legumes, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus
Garden Gremolata
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes about 1 cup.
1 cup herbs (see suggested options below)
2 Tbsp. citrus zest
1 large garlic clove
1⁄2 cup nuts (see suggested options below), toasted
Olive oil, if desired as needed 1⁄2 tsp. salt
Ground black pepper, to taste
In the bowl of a food processor, add all the ingredients and process in short pulses until finely chopped, but not puréed (you should still be able to make out the individual flecks of citrus zest and herbs). If you don’t have a food processor, chop the ingredients by hand.
Taste the gremolata and adjust the seasonings as desired.
Store in the refrigerator until ready for use.
Market basket options
Fresh herbs: parsley, thyme, tarragon, sage, mint
Nuts: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts
Flavorings: anchovies, chile flakes or minced fresh chiles, smoked paprika, horseradish or other fresh radish
