Puttin' on the Glitz: Community Projects, Inc.'s annual sale returns to Napa in October

Community Projects, Inc.'s annual kick off to the holiday season, “Puttin’ On the Glitz", takes place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the non-profit's thrift store at 715 Franklin St., Napa.

CP, as it is known, raises money to give back in the form of grants to the community, and as they prepared for the upcoming sale, Gaylon Kastner, a long-time volunteer coordinating the event, shared some of its history.

"1989 marked the year that CP ended almost four decades of Fancy Fair at the local fairgrounds," Kastner said "It was subsequently decided that we would install a Fancy Fair Corner inside the Thrift Shop. This special display featured exceptional, high-quality items for our customers.

"This existed for a few years until I suggested we create an entirely new corner that took things up a notch. This version featured the 'best of the best' highly-prized fashion items and was a big success."

Eventually, the idea became a Black and White Sale on the first Saturday in October. "Over the last 20-plus years we have saved our very best: furs, new shoes, clothing, purses, leather coats, tuxedos, hats, jewelry and other extraordinary items for this popular event," Kastner said. "This event eventually evolved to become the current Puttin’ on the Glitz."

The immensely popular sale attracts shoppers from around the Bay Area.

"It has been my pleasure to work at this renowned affair for many years," Kastner said. "I have never ceased to be impressed by the scores of people who line the sidewalk outside the building early on the morning of the sale. Everyone is eager to get inside for their highly-anticipated shopping experience.

"The beauty of our sale is that we team great bargains with enthusiastic shoppers and the result is a more exciting event each year. The secret to our successful sales and merchandizing was our decision to price the items to sell. Many of our customers plan to attend this event so they can purchase their Christmas gifts early. People show up from all over Northern California and beyond."

"When coupled with the great support of all our fantastic volunteers at Community Projects, Inc. we have a win-win situation," Kastner said, adding that a "great group of women" work year round sorting and pricing Glitz items.

"Most of the items are priced to be sold in our aptly named, New and Almost-New section. All designer and highest quality items are saved for the Puttin’ On the Glitz sale."

Kastner acknowledged Judy Humphrey, Susan Von Kaenel, and Ann Schmitz "for being volunteers extraordinaire." She added, "Special thanks also goes to Chris Brown, Jeanne Doty, Cheryl Haslet, Paula Totten and Pearl Porter for pricing the beautiful jewelry and to our wonderful staff.

"We are looking forward to our upcoming sale and are excited to see all of you there," Kastner concluded. "This will be our best event yet."