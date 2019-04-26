I don’t know how many times I have passed by the sign for Quarryhill Botanical Garden, wondered what it was and made a note to find out. It is, after all, right there off Highway 12, on the drive from Sonoma to Santa Rosa. It took an invitation to visit for a tour that let me investigate further and discover the extraordinary, enchanting, and somewhat secret garden that lies beyond the sign.
Waiting for me was William McNamara, executive director of Quarryhill, and as we explored the meandering paths through the 25-acre gardens, he told the story of a place that has been his life’s work.
The roots of Quarryhill go back to the meeting of an English lord and an American heiress.
Lord Charles Howick, an avid arboriculturalist and plant collector, was building an arboretum at his family estate, the 12-century Howick Hall in Northumberland, the ancestral home of the Earls Grey, and home of the Prime Minister Charles Gray, (2nd Earl Grey, 1764-1845), after whom the famous tea is named.
In 1968, Jane Davenport Jansen had purchased 40 acres northeast of Glen Ellen in the Mayacamas foothills, for a retreat from San Francisco. She planted vineyards on the open valley floor and planned to create gardens in the rocky, steep hillsides, which had been burned by a fast-moving fire in 1964. It was the site of abandoned quarries that filled with water during the heavy winter rains to become ponds, and a winter stream that formed seasonal waterfalls.
Meeting Howick sparked Jansen’s interest in the flora of Asia, and in 1987, she funded a seed-collecting expedition to Asia. William McNamara was one of the volunteers on that first expedition, and he subsequently became director of the project to propagate, plant and maintain what would become Quarryhill Botanic Garden.
Since then, McNamara and the Quarryhill team, often accompanied by Horwick, have made annual expeditions to China, Japan, Nepal and Tibet. The wild gardens of Quarryhill, all grown from seeds, have become a world-renowned Asian forest, a living museum often described as “an ark” dedicated to studying and preserving Asian plants, many of which are threatened with extinction.
“This is a wonderful time of year to visit,” said McNamara, as he drove an electric golf cart on the undulating paths that wind through roses, camellias and rhododendrons, lilies, peonies and lilacs, some in bloom, and others about to bloom, beneath towering towering trees, pines, magnolias, maples, dogwoods and other exotic plants.
Approximately 25,000 plants, including more than 1,500 individual species, all grown from wild-collected seeds, can be found at Quarryhill, but one gathers an impression that McNamara knows each one.
The plants come from a temperate zone similar to Sonoma County, McNamara explained, as he described the connection between Asia and plants, like roses and rhododendrons, that are familiar garden favorites in the U.S. Quarryhill today is one of the largest collections of scientifically documented, wild-sourced Asian plants in North America and Europe, and many of them are ancestors of horticultural favorites in the west.
Near Jansen’s former home, now offices, is the Jiang Entian Chinese Heritage Rose Garden that demonstrates heritage and influence of roses from China on many, if not most, modern garden roses, McNamara explained, noting that as much as 75 percent of the genetic makeup of most current hybrid roses is thought to derive from Chinese roses, dating to the their introduction in Europe in the late 1700s.
Jansen funded the Quarryhill project and supported 15 expeditions before her death in 2000. Quarryhill is now a non-profit organization, where McNamara, with staff and volunteers, continue the work that Jansen began. The group operates a garden-themed gift shop on the site and holds fundraising events, like the upcoming sale of a large variety of plants that have been started from seeds, taking place on May 4.
McNamara, who will retire this year, received two of horticulture’s top awards, the Veitch Memorial Medal from England’s Royal Horticulture Society, and the Liberty Hyde Bailey Award from the American Horticulture Society.
While Quarryhill attracts botanists and students from around the world, and works with institutions like Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in England, The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh in Scotland, The Arnold Arboretum at Harvard, as well as many in China, it is also a welcoming retreat for visitors, birders, photographers, and casual hikers who come to wander the through exotic gardens or picnic by the pools and waterfalls. At the top of the gardens, a collection of Buddhist prayer flags flutter in the wind. It’s a small tribute to the Asian roots of the gardens, McNamara explained.
“Something surprises you around every corner,” he said.
To visit the gardens: Quarryhill is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. except for major holidays. For general garden admission (self-guided tours), check in at the Visitor Center & Gift Shop. There is a wheelchair-accessible section of the garden. Access to this section requires transportation up into the garden by electric cart, and requires advanced reservation. Admission fees are $12 adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older), and $8 for children ages 13-17, active military and students. Children 12 and younger under are admitted free.