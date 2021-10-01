Renew your garden at the California Native Plant Society sale Oct. 9 and 10

The autumn California Native Plant Society sale is on Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline Park in Napa.

Fall is the perfect time to enhance your water-wise garden and restore your landscape with drought-tolerant plants.

Can you still create a pleasing garden in the face of drought and the need to conserve water?

The answer is yes, but it requires a change in focus in plant choices. Planting drought-tolerant native plants will save water over the years to come and restore habitat lost in the fires and the drought for our native bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects and small mammals. Losing your lawn doesn't mean you have to settle for a moonscape of rocks and concrete.

More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale and ready for planting in your garden, be it large or small, and even in pots on your deck or patio.

Experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The rich diversity of California’s native ground covers, shrubs, and vines will satisfy every gardener’s needs.