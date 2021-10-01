 Skip to main content
Renew your garden at the California Native Plant Society sale Oct. 9 and 10

Plants

The California Native Plant Society has a selection of drought-tolerant native plants that will be for sale  on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, at Skyline Park in Napa. 

 Submitted photo

The autumn California Native Plant Society sale is on Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline Park in Napa. 

Fall is the perfect time to enhance your water-wise garden and restore your landscape with drought-tolerant plants.

Can you still create a pleasing garden in the face of drought and the need to conserve water? 

The answer is yes, but it requires a change in focus in plant choices. Planting drought-tolerant native plants will save water over the years to come and restore habitat lost in the fires and the drought for our native bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects and small mammals. Losing your lawn doesn't mean you have to settle for a moonscape of rocks and concrete.

More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale and ready for planting in your garden, be it large or small, and even in pots on your deck or patio.

Experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The rich diversity of California’s native ground covers, shrubs, and vines will satisfy every gardener’s needs.

The adjacent Martha Walker California Native Habitat Garden, maintained by the Napa Chapter, will be open to see the native plants in a landscape setting. All proceeds from the sale benefit the maintenance, improvement, and educational programs of the Garden and the Napa Chapter.

Skyline Park is at 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. For more information, visit the website www.napavalleycnps.org.  Admission to park is free during the sale and show. Masks will be required for entry into the sale area. 

Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing information on native plants and promoting the natural beauty of California's native plants through education, science, advocacy, horticulture, and land stewardship, with a focus on the critical roles of native plants in the ecology of native fauna, as well as the health and recreation of society. They offer gardening and habitat opportunities for chapter members and the public.

