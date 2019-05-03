San Francisco — The 2019 San Francisco Decorator Showcase has transformed the mansion has revisited the historic Le Petit Trianon mansion in Presidio Heights for this year’s project.
The showcase, a benefit for the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program, is open through May 27, at 3800 Washington St., located between Maple and Cherry streets.
A collection of 40 of the West Coast’s top interior and landscape designers have remade 33 spaces in the more than 18,000 square-foot mansion.
Originally a showcase in 1982, Le Petit Trianon is a San Francisco Landmark listed with the National Register of Historic Places. The home was built in 1904 for Marcus and Cora Koshland, a prominent San Francisco family that made a fortune in wool and textiles, and modeled after Le Petit Trianon at the Palace of Versailles just outside Paris. Upon completion, the Koshlands opened the home with a lavish Marie Antoinette costume ball.
The home was the setting for many concerts and musicales, including performances from then-child prodigies Isaac Stern and Yehudhi Menuhin.
The home features nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and a spacious front rotunda made of marble. A grand marble staircase leads to a front terrace and a three-story atrium with marble columns. The lower levels accommodate several large entertaining rooms with hard wood floors, wood-beamed ceilings and intricate crown molding and ceiling treatments.
Views of the Presidio and San Francisco Bay can be seen from the upper floors.
The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last entry) on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Memorial Day.
Tickets are available at decoratorshowcase.org/tickets and at the door. Admission is $40 general; $35 for seniors (60 and over).