Saving water in your garden

  • Updated
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County advise conserving water with these irrigation and techniques for all plants during the drought:

-- Drip irrigation uses individual emitters that water single plants and can reduce water usage by 50%.

-- A soaker hose is easy to use and allows water to seep out along its length at a slow rate. It is best used under mulch to minimize evaporation.

-- Clean drip emitters and sprinklers each season, so they don’t clog.

-- Water in early morning.

-- Check sprinklers throughout the season to make sure sprayers are aimed and placed correctly for growing plants.

