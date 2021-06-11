SBDC Chronicles: Current Trends - A look at two flourishing industries

Another example is a restaurant that is doing well and wants to sell not only their assets but their goodwill and their customer base. “Currently, there are not many restaurants for sale on the market,” Sacher said.

“There are a lot of buyers looking and wanting to get into the restaurant industry, and prices are on the low side,” explains Sacher. “There are not many profitable businesses for sale because you examine profits during 2020, and most restaurants did not experience profits. Thus, there are very few businesses for sale, prices are down, and buyers can expect to pick up things at reduced rates.”

Public art

“Public art is a growing industry,” according to Kristina Young, a local public art artist and recent graduate of the NxLevel entrepreneurial training program through Napa-Sonoma SBDC.

Young points out that since Philadelphia pioneered the first Percent for Art program in 1959, some 400 cities around the country have followed suit.

Most programs assess a 1 to 2% fee to developers based on construction costs. Developers may choose to spend that amount on public art on their property or provide it to their city as an "in-lieu fee" that the city can then use to install a piece as a gateway landmark, in a park or publicly-owned space.