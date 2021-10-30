Spooky Napa: Readers recommend Halloween houses

Napans are getting in the spirit for a spooky good time this Halloween weekend. We asked for recommendations from readers for houses to check out.

At the top of the list is a Napa home whose owners love to decorate for holiday, and Halloween appears to be a favorite at 2163 West Park in Napa. At night the yard is filled with lit up pumpkins and skulls and a tree is dripping with orange lights and a giant spider hovers over it all.

Look across West Park from this house to find a scary good time with Jack Skellington beckoning visitors into the yard filled with everything from giant candy corn to Frankenstein.

Downtown at 1902 Third St., the yard is filled with animated, talking, cackling, creepy creatures: three witches stir their brew and chant on one side of the yard, while on the other you'll find skeletons and three red-eyed, black-robed ghouls with plenty to say.

Purple and orange light displays are beginning to give Christmas lights a good challenge for splendor. Going down Browns Valley Road at the corner Hudson, not far from Westwood Hills, the trees are garbed in glowing colors. Continue on Browns Valley Road to turn right on Larkin and you'll come to a house over taken by a giant spider's web. Take a left to continue on Scenic to find more displays of glowing trees.

A drive through Westwood, south of Browns Valley Road yields more Halloween views. Turn on Chelsea, across from the Chevron station, and you'll find houses bedecked in orange lights at 210 Chelsea Ave. and another with a giant spider web at 240 Chelsea Ave.

And one of the most intriguing displays is not far away at 38 DeWitt St.: here the yard is filled with dozens of dolls — both charming and spooky. What are they up to?

Here are more recommendations from readers:

-- 201 Landana St., American Canyon

-- 2316 Bohen St., Napa

-- 2130 Camenson St., Napa

-- 1617 F St., Napa

-- 1726 G. St., Napa

-- 2068 Kathleen Drive, Napa

-- 2033 Sommer St., Napa

-- 2533 Yajome St., Napa