LOS GATOS -- Sunset magazine's 2018 Silicon Valley Idea House is open to the public through Sept. 30.
The 2018 Sunset Silicon Valley Idea House reimagines trends in Bay Area design, featuring a cutting-edge spin on a classic Craftsman bungalow.
As in years past, the 2018 Idea House was built from the ground up to highlight the latest innovations in architecture, construction, design and landscaping. The 2,900 square-foot home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a media room and a study where inventive and sustainable building practices meet classic California design.
This Los Gatos residence incorporates a tech-forward vibe maintaining Sunset’s signature Western spirit.
The home will be published in Sunset’s November 2018 120th anniversary special collector’s edition issue.
The contemporary Craftsman home plays with balancing textures and materials – wools, leather, stone, steel, brass, and linen – to create warmth and various points of interest.
An updated color palette and monochromatic paint scheme brings additional warmth to the modernized residence, while the use of natural stone with countertops, fireplaces, and the dining tabletop convey strong points of view that resemble works of art.
The house’s lower level, no ordinary basement game room, reveals elevated space, high ceilings, a dramatic stone bar and fireplace.
The Sunset Idea House, located at 44 Chester St., Los Gatos, CA 95032, is available to tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, and on Sunday, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 and are available online at Eventbrite or on-site during tour hours. Parking information and address will be issued with your ticket. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Sunset’s charitable partner, Stroke Awareness Foundation.
Sponsors of the Sunset Idea House include AZEK Building Products, Belgard, LaCantina Doors, Lamps Plus, Lexus, Noon Home, Sunset Western Garden Collection and VELUX Skylights. The project teams include Lauren Nelson Designs, Tamura Landscapes, and De Mattei Construction Inc.