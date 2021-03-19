The art of natural dyes

The final technique is a melange of the previous methods. It is the “wrap, roll, and boil” process. Harris suggested pre-treating the fabric prior to the dyeing. “A pre-mordant fabric holds the dye, or color, longer.”

One method is as follows: mix one-half cup table salt with eight cups of water in a large stockpot set on a stovetop burner set at medium heat. Add the cotton or linen napkin and simmer for 30 minutes, uncovered. Turn off the heat and let cool, remove from bath and wring out the napkins. Smooth out the cloth and fold each napkin in half lengthwise.

The second fabric pre-treatment is known as pre-mordanting and uses alum. These salts can be sourced online. For this solution, Nataranjan said, “use 10-percent of the fabric weight and simmer the fabric with the alum solution for one hour. (Some calculations are needed for this method to determine the ratio of alum to water which is dependent upon the quantity, weight, of the fiber, fabric, to be dyed.) For the shortcut version, I dissolve alum in a spray bottle (filled) with warm water and spray this solution directly onto the cloth before and after I pound (for the Hapa-Zome processing. But for the ‘wrap, roll and boil’ method, just spray the fabric prior to laying out the plant material.)”