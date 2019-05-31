Napa County’s eighth Bay-Friendly Garden Tour, filled with ideas for local gardeners, takes place in Napa and Yountville, from 10 am to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.
In the Bay Area, what you do in your garden, from applying fertilizer to planting a lawn, affects the San Francisco Bay. The self-guided tour includes visits to 11 local gardens that will provide inspiration for creating beautiful and resource-efficient landscaping.
The tour hosts follow practices that conserve water, reduce waste and provide benefits for their families and the community.
Showcasing natural techniques that reduce waste and pollution, the tour incorporates a broad selection of garden sizes and styles, water-wise plants, pollinator habitats, vibrant lawn-free entertaining spaces, recycled art, edible gardens and high-tech irrigation control.
Despite the winter rains, the local Mediterranean climate remains unpredictable, and a key theme of the gardens is doing more with less water.
Eight Napa locations and three in and around Yountville feature a variety of colorful plants that thrive in a Mediterranean climate. Nearly half of the participating sites earned local “Cash For Grass” rebates after removing unneeded high-water-use lawns and replacing them with low-water use perennials.
Themes of the different gardens include:
— An Artist’s Enclave
— For Love of Habit
— Good-bye, Lawn Mower
— Hello, Natives
— A Year-Round Garden Party
— Salute to Gardening
Other stops on the garden include two wineries, a school garden, a public park and the Veterans Home “Brain Garden.”
Four mini-workshops will be held throughout the day, with topics including composting, smart irrigation and planting for pollinators and wildlife.
The approximately half-hour sessions begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at designated host gardens.
More ideas for helping the Bay Area watershed can be found at RescapeCA.org.
Entrance to the gardens
A Tour Guide Brochure is the entrance ticket for all 11 gardens. It provides garden descriptions and addresses, a map, workshop locations and other special instructions. The brochure costs $5 for each adult. The event is free for children.
On June 1, brochures will be sold at the Saturday Napa Farmers Market, which is held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa.
On tour day, June 2, buy brochures at St. Clair Brown Winery and Brewery, 816 Vallejo St. in Napa or at Veterans Park Plaza, 6465 Washington St. in Yountville.
Other instructions include:
— Visitors are asked to pay attention to special parking instructions at each stop and to refrain from blocking driveways or double-parking.
— Smoking is not permitted at any of the tour stops.
— Visitors are asked to leave pets at home and to respect wildlife.
— No restrooms are available at the home gardens.
— Children must be supervised at all times.
— Guests are asked to stay on paths.
— Take only photographs. Do not collect cuttings, flowers or fruits in the gardens.