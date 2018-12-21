A Christmas gift of life-sized holiday figures left 60 years ago to Napa Valley by the late Louise Tessin Roats, a local artist, continues to be showcased.
Displayed at various locations over the years, this festive Christmas scene of Santa, his sleigh, elves and reindeer has decorated the front yard of the Arata family home for the past 25 years or so.
Louise Tessin, born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1894, became a Napa resident at 6 years of age. From that point forward, she claimed Napa as her hometown.
Her artistic gift was evident from an early age. Following her graduation from Napa High School, her parents sent Tessin to the San Francisco Institute of Art, now the California School of Fine Arts.
After completing that program, Tessin returned to teach art at Napa High School. During this time, she created 32 murals for the Lincoln and Shearer Elementary Schools in 1923. When those late 1800s buildings were scheduled to be torn down, residents successfully campaigned to preserve her murals of English fairy tales and Mother Goose rhymes. Today, some of those murals grace the interior of the present-day Shearer school.
In 1927, Tessin accepted an East Coast job with Milton-Bradley as an illustrator of their educational publications. While there, she married Olin D. Roats. Following his retirement in 1945, the Roats moved to Napa. For the balance of her life, Louise donated her time and talent to community projects, including her Santa and company figures.
Louise Tessin Roats passed away in Napa on June 22, 1962 at the approximate age of 68 years old. (For more information about Louise and her life, search the Napa Valley Register online archive for the Jan. 22 and 29, 2017 issues of the Memory Lane column.)
Regarding Roats’ jolly holiday scene, Dorothy Arata said, “I truly don’t know how she did it. There are lots of pieces to this display, and they’re not just a solid color. She hand-painted each piece, figure, with intricate detailing.”
“Although they’re a bit weather-worn and faded, they are still so charming and such a delight to see. Also, they’re a perfect fit for my home. They complement this house that my grandpa built (circa early 1900s.)”
She explained that both her family residence and Roats’ decorations have developed compatible patinas that can be achieved only with time. Arata said, “While I like to look at all of the Christmas lights in town during the holidays, they just wouldn’t suit my home and its history the way Mrs. Roats’ Santa scene does. I look forward to them being put up every year.”
The task of setting up those life-sized wooden figures was originally the job of Dorothy’s late husband, Rick Arata.
“At first, we had the decorations stored under the deck,” she said. “Every year, as my husband would be hauling them out and he’d hit his head—at least once—on the decking. It wasn’t his favorite thing to do! But when he’d finish that chore, Rick liked having Santa and all decorating our front-yard.”
Currently, the job of setting up the large Christmas display is the responsibility of Dorothy’s two sons, Anthony and Jeffrey Arata. “Every year they say, ‘This is the last year, mom! Just kidding!’”
While Jeffrey and Anthony jokingly say they immensely dislike the holiday figures, they actually appreciate their artistic qualities and hometown history as well as being an Arata family tradition.
“They are one of the first decorations you see when you come into the neighborhood,” Jeffrey said. “As people drive by, they slow down to look at them. If they’re walking by, they usually pause and smile as they look at Santa and all.”
Anthony said, “My son, Louis, looks forward to putting up the display. He does something different with them every year.”
Dorothy added, “Last year, Louis set up two of the elves so they looked like they were doing a ‘fist bump.’”
Anthony continued, “Since Louis is away at college, I’m going to try to get my daughter Abby to help because she is the artistic one in the family.”
As for the possible future of Roats’ Christmas figures, in unison, Anthony and Jeff replied, “May be we’ll put them up at Storck’s Garage (their business) or go to one of our kids.”
It seems, part of the Roats’ Christmas display history is its nomadic tradition. The Arata stewardship began in the early 1990s when Dorothy purchased them from Community Projects, Inc. This local nonprofit had used the figures as part of their Fancy Fair holiday decorations inside Chardonnay Hall at the Napa fairgrounds from about 1974 until their last Fancy Fair in 1989.
Community Projects had received the decorations from the original owners, the Cudaback family, when they had closed their namesake nursery in 1974. (The former nursery site is now the location of the Collabria Care facility on South Jefferson Street.)
“In the late 1950s, probably 1957-58, Mrs. Roats made them for us,” Emily Cudaback said. “She was a friend of the family. Mrs. Roats was quite an artist as well as a bright and lovely lady.”
“I don’t recall at the moment who, but someone cut out the individual wooden figures according to her specifications and assembled their supports for Mrs. Roats,” Cudaback added. “Mrs. Roats worked on them for quite some time as there were so many pieces and so much detail.”
According to Cudaback, in addition to the Santa display, Roats had also created a nativity scene of life-sized figures. Santa and company were placed in front of the adjoining Cudaback family residence while the nativity scene was displayed in front of their nursery. Both decorative sets were illuminated by spotlights. As for the fate of the nativity scene, the Cudabacks donated it to a local church circa 1974.
When Cudaback nursery was in business and Roats’ artistic displays were in place, they garnered considerable attention.
“Every year it was a big event in town when they were on display. People purposely drove or walked by just to see them,” Cudaback said. “We always received positive responses and expressions of gratitude.”
One who made a special trip to see those seasonal decorations was Dorothy Arata. “When I lived near Cudaback’s, we would go by there at night just to see those Christmas decorations,” she said. “They were so lovely, and it was a wonderful tradition.”
“Viewing Napa’s past, its community, and traditions in general, resonate with me. So I appreciate the artistic gift Louise Tessin Roats produced and feel fortunate to be the caretaker of Santa, his elves and the reindeer.”