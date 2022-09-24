The Climate Connection: Considering an EV? Free information event in American Canyon on Sept. 24

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been making headlines recently. The California Air Resources Board approved new regulations that will require 35% of the new cars sold in the state to be EVs by 2026 – twice the percentage of plug-in car registrations in the first half of 2022 – and will require 100% of new cars sold to be EVs by 2035. Also, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will give a tax credit of up to $7,500 applied at the time of sale, helping to lower the purchase price of EVs.

A free Electric Mobility event on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the American Canyon Walmart Supercenter will provide an opportunity to check out various models of EVs, talk with their owners about the economic advantages and learn about the many current financial incentives available. Information will be available in Spanish and English. This event is an expansion of the annual Drive Electric Week event sponsored by Gopal Shanker of Récolte Energy and the Napa Sierra Club, formerly held at Napa Valley College.

Another form of electric mobility – electric bicycles – will be on display. Napa Sierra Club chairperson, Nick Cheranich, is bringing his e-bike to the event.

“I’ve been riding my electric bike for almost four years, and only had to gas up my fossil fuel vehicle four times last year. And I’ve gotten in much better shape as a result,” Cheranich said.

Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) staff will be available to discuss sustainable transportation programs under NVTA’s travel demand program, V-Commute. NVTA received funding through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed earlier this year by Congress, that will allow their electric fleet to expand to 21 zero-emission buses. The grant award will also develop workforce training for battery electric bus technology.

American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph was interested in bringing the Electric Mobility event to American Canyon.

“As a result of our city’s Climate Emergency Declaration, we have been working on a roadmap to zero climate pollutants by 2030,” Joseph said. “This will require participation by all our residents, and that requires letting people know what they can do to cut emissions. If they want to buy an EV, they need to know how they can save money with rebates and tax breaks. This information will be available at the event.”

MCE, Napa County’s local renewable electricity provider, offers a range of rebates and incentives for purchasing both new and used EVs. Many of these are aimed at helping lower income buyers.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax rebate provisions are also aimed at getting more drivers behind the wheels of EVs. Tax credits are limited to cars with a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of less than $55,000, while the MSRP for trucks, vans, and SUVs must be below $80,000.

In addition, eligible purchasers must fall within maximum income requirements –$150,000 for individuals, $225,000 for the head of household, and $300,000 for joint filers.

The event location at the American Canyon Walmart Supercenter has six EV chargers for customer use. Walmart will also be showcasing battery powered yard care equipment to help residents reduce emissions and “go electric.”

Actions you can take

— Attend Electric Mobility at the American Canyon Walmart on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m. Register at driveelectricweek.org/event-attend

— Show off your electric vehicle at the event. Sign up at https://driveelectricweek.org/event-attend.