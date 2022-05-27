The Climate Connection: To bee or no to bee: How to help pollinators and fight climate change

Most all of us can admit climate change is happening, but I bet some of you don’t think of bees as “beeing” involved in it.

Last year a neighbor started beekeeping but then had to move and asked if we would host his hive on our property. He said he would check in and oversee them. He thought they would just hunker down over the winter, but I guess they outgrew their hive box quickly and then took off, to all of our dismay. As the equipment was sitting here and our neighbor not around much, I decided to try it for myself.

One of the main benefits is, of course, that great reward of honey! But it’s also learning so much about this amazing creature that was fascinating to me. Like the queen is necessary to the survival of the hive. She lays around 1,500 eggs a day.

There are worker bees and drones who mate with the queen. The brood is the offspring and starts with the egg, then the larva, then the pupa and then the adult bee who nurses the brood and then become foragers that bring in nectar that eventually becomes honey for them to eat. Also pollen is brought in as a source of protein.

But the biggest benefit to caring for bees is to help the environment and our food resiliency. Bees are so important for pollination. Imagine a gray world without almonds, apples or fragrant flowers? Bees pollinate one-third of the food we eat. Literally if we didn’t have bees, our food supply would be in grave danger.

There are five primary threats to pollinators:

1. Habitat loss

With the expansion of industrial agriculture and human development, many habitats have dwindled, fragmented or disappeared completely. This includes natural spaces containing important forage and nesting sites for wildlife species, including pollinators.

2. Climate change

Changing climate conditions have caused dramatic shifts in temperatures, causing flowering plants to grow farther north and leave pollinator populations behind. Extreme weather patterns and events are disrupting ecosystems all over the world, making it hard for native bees to find the food and safe haven they need.

3. Pesticides

Pesticides including neonicotinoids deter and kill unwanted pests and weeds on both a commercial and residential scale. However, they often destroy non-target species like bees as a consequence.

4. Invasive plant species

When humans introduce new species into a novel environment, these plants may have a competitive edge over the native species and overtake the local ecosystem. This can result in a loss of food for local bees, whose diets have evolved to feed on local plant life.

5. Diseases and parasites

All of the above factors have contributed to the spread of non-native parasites and diseases. Varroa mites have weakened honeybee populations. Fungus like Nosema bombi has been common in bumblebee species in decline.

And then you’ve heard of colony collapse disorder. It started in 2006 and has captured the world’s attention. To date, it has been defined as a series of symptoms, but the cause and the cure have remained complex and elusive. It could be a combination of the above factors.

So, we can all try to do our small part to help mitigate the effects of climate change. And beekeeping is one new hobby that also helps our food resiliency and helps increase the bee numbers in the midst of these threats.

Sharon Parham is a local graphic designer and has her own small company, Parham Design. She has been a member of Napa Climate Now! since it's inception. Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. napa.350bayarea.org