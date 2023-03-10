In February, a group of Napans made the short journey to Santa Rosa to visit Sonoma Clean Power’s Advanced Energy Center.

The group, which included Napa City councilmembers Beth Painter and Liz Alessio, St. Helena City councilmember Anna Chouteau, and members of Napa Climate NOW!, wanted to learn how the center works and whether something similar could benefit Napa residents and businesses.

They met with center director Chad Asay and Sonoma Clean Power chief operating officer Mike Koszalka.

Asay and Koszalka described the center as the face of Sonoma Clean Power, a public agency that provides 100% local and renewable power 24 hours a day to Sonoma County and Mendocino County residents. According to the website, the center was set up to serve as “a community hub … to be a source for information, inspiration and education.”

Visitors are invited to “help solve the climate crisis” by learning about energy saving electric technologies.

“We want homeowners to come here first, learn about the new equipment, and then find an installer,” Koszalka explained. “That way they can know about and take advantage of all the financial help available for making the switch.”

Designed like a modern lifestyle showroom, the center has displays of the latest electric appliances, a teaching kitchen featuring an induction cooktop, and a large meeting room with a wall-sized screen that can be used by community groups at no cost.

Some simple solutions

“We focus on rebuilds and retrofits for homeowners,” Asay said, adding that heat pump water heaters are the main interest of more than 60% of the people who visit the center. “This is the area where you can save the most money on appliances. Switching to a heat pump water heater will give a 50-70% improvement on energy savings. That’s why the state has set a goal of a heat pump water heater in every home by 2035.”

The center features a working model so visitors can see how quietly the systems operate, and how they can be regulated with a programmable thermostat like a home heating system.

The center also features working models of heat pump home heating and cooling systems, including the mini-split units used to cool the old brick building that houses the center.

There is a “Simple Solutions” display featuring items like an air fryer (“uses half as much energy as a conventional oven”), an Instant Pot (“uses up to 70% less energy than a stove or oven”), and an induction “hob” or cooktop that can be borrowed for up to two weeks. “This lets people experience the magic of cooking by induction,” Asay said. “Forty percent of those who try it, buy one. That’s a massive shift.”

Cooking classes that feature the full-size induction cooktop have been very popular with restaurant chefs as well as participants.

“People see how versatile and safe the cooktop is. You can grill a steak, make tortillas and melt chocolate with much more control and zero on-site pollutants compared to a gas range.”

In addition, Asay said, “Chefs like it because, with induction, the pot or pan heats up. There’s no open flame heating the air, so commercial kitchens are much cooler and safer.”

Actions you can take

— Take a virtual tour of the Advanced Energy Center, or schedule a live visit, at scpadvancedenergycenter.org/about.

— Learn more about the indoor air pollutants and climate pollutants associated with natural gas stovetops here: scientificamerican.com/article/the-health-risks-of-gas-stoves-explained.

— Find out how you can sign up for Marin Clean Energy “Deep Green” 100% Renewable Power here: mcecleanenergy.org/compare-options.

