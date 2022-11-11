The Napa Valley Climate Connection: Cleaner leaf blowers for less

As of Nov. 7, local landscapers are now able to buy battery-powered leaf blowers, which generate less noise and less pollution, for less money. The California CORE (Clean Off-Road Equipment) Voucher Incentive Project will cover up to 70% of the cost of zero-emission (battery-powered) professional landscape service equipment including leaf blowers, hedge and string trimmers, walk-behind mowers, edgers, chainsaws, batteries and charging equipment.

The program is designed to get this less polluting but more expensive equipment into the hands of small business owners before the ban on the sale of “small off-road engines” – the two-stroke engines used in landscaping equipment – is implemented by the California Air Resources Board in 2024. The funding for the vouchers is generous: $27 million dollars is available, and each business can receive up to $25,000 worth of vouchers.

To be eligible for the voucher discount, the buyer must be a professional landscape service provider (with a business license or business card) and have a valid California ID. The equipment must be approved by the program and have a two-year commercial warranty. Finally, the equipment dealer must be approved by the program and be able to service the equipment sold.

Napa Power Equipment will be the authorized dealer for Napa County. Owner David Near explained, “The biggest barrier for the small landscaper has been price. The battery-powered equipment is good and getting better every day with stronger and longer lasting batteries. Right now, I’m working with customers to plan their orders so they can maximize the benefit of the voucher amounts.”

To help raise community awareness about the voucher program, Napa Power Equipment hosted an Octoberfest event in late October.

City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez attended the event and checked out a Stihl battery backpack blower. “The leaf blower is powerful, and the design is good and easy to carry around. The same batteries can be used for different equipment, so you get more options for less money. It’s powerful, effective, and a promising way to replace older, gas-powered blowers.”

The transition to zero-emission equipment for yard care will help with three pollution problems: noise pollution, air pollution and climate pollution. Battery backpack blowers do not require hearing protection because they are generally much quieter than gasoline-powered leaf blowers. Battery-powered blowers are also much cleaner emissions-wise.

Two-stroke engines used in gas blowers generate high levels of air pollution and greenhouse gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and hydrocarbons. An Edmunds report found that a gasoline-powered leaf blower emitted 23 times more carbon monoxide and 300 times for hydrocarbons than a 2011 Ford Raptor truck.

A commercial grade battery backpack leaf blower set-up from Stihl at Napa Power Equipment costs $2,100. The CORE voucher will cover 70% of this cost, or $1,470. The remaining cost can be further reduced with a rebate for licensed businesses offered by Yountville and Calistoga, and soon to be offered by St. Helena, all of which have banned gas-powered leaf blowers.

Because of the large discount available with the voucher, Stihl representative Clay Mitchell said they expect the voucher funding to be committed within a month, so let your landscaper know they should place their order now—and help make Napa cleaner, “greener,” and quieter!

Actions you can take:

1. Learn more about the CORE vouchers at https://californiacore.org/how-to-participate-professional-landscape/.

2. Let local landscaping services know about the CORE voucher program.

3. Check out battery-powered equipment at Napa Power Equipment, 3145 Jefferson St. Napa.