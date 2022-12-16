The Napa Valley Climate Connection: Encouraging earth-friendly restaurants

A guy walks into a café. “I’ll have a large iced latte, a croissant, and that yogurt parfait over there,” he says to the barista. The barista mixes the beverage in a single-use plastic cup with lid, places the croissant in a paper bag and grabs the plastic parfait cup from the counter.

“Can I get a straw with that latte?” asks the customer.

“Of course,” answers the barista.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

He then proceeds to the condiment table, where he grabs two packets of sugar and six cocktail napkins before exiting. While driving to work, he downs the contents of the cup, the bag and the container. Walking into the office, he dumps the remains in the trash can outside the building, to be transported to the landfill where it will stay in the ground for eons.

It’s no joke. Disposable, single-use foodware is a ubiquitous waste, eyesore and pollutant that’s hard to avoid in our daily lives. Manufacturing it — from foam clamshells, grease-resistant “forever chemical” lined containers and unused forks you didn’t request at the bottom of the plastic bag, to the bag itself — generates greenhouse gas emissions associated with climate change.

Given the mounting single-use disposable problem, it’s enough to make anyone lose their appetite. The good news is that some establishments are reducing disposable foodware’s environmental impact by offering more sustainable alternatives. Napa Climate NOW! has created an “Earth-Friendly” badge of honor to recognize and promote local eateries and drinkeries that commit to such forward-thinking and climate-conscious foodware practices.

These decals recognize restaurants, cafés, wineries and bars in Napa Valley that have taken steps to reduce disposable and increase reusable. They also give climate-minded customers greater peace of mind.

Southside Café in Napa is the first business to earn the Napa Climate Now! “Earth-Friendly” decal. Its green business practices meet all seven of the required criteria, including:

— Using only reusable foodware for onsite dining.

— Providing disposable foodware only on request for takeout/to-go orders.

— Using only natural fiber-based compostable and BPI-certified (or other third-party certified) disposable foodware, free of “forever chemicals,” for takeout/to-go orders.

— Applying a standard charge at point of sale for disposable foodware items.

— Allowing takeout/to-go drink orders in customer-provided reusable cups and applying a standard discount when they do. (*Southside is also researching a standard-sized, customer-provided reusable container that could apply to food orders in the near future.)

— Following “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot (compost)” practices throughout the establishment before sending any waste material to landfill, including proper, standardized labels on receptacles.

— Using only paper bags or customer-provided bags for takeout/to-go orders.

And while only three of the following additional practices are required for program recognition, Southside has adopted them all:

— Prioritize working with local vendors, when possible.

— Reduce water consumption in front and back of the house.

— Use non-toxic cleaners.

— Conserve energy.

— Follow other climate-oriented business practices.

— Sell beverages that are not in plastic bottles.

— Sell reusables on site.

Actions You Can Take

Look for Napa Climate NOW!’s Earth-Friendly decal at Napa Valley food and drink establishments and support those businesses.

Bring your own cup or other reusable foodware when grabbing a beverage or eating out.

Contact Napa Climate NOW! at wastereduction@napaclimatenow.org to recommend businesses for the program, or to otherwise get involved.

If you are a business-owner interested in more information about the program or want to earn a decal, contact Napa Climate NOW! at wastereduction@napaclimatenow.org.

64% of Americans are now exposed to extreme heat. Here's why that's worrying 64% of Americans are now exposed to extreme heat. Here's why that's worrying Heat waves have become more frequent across major US cities Current heat wave seasons last 49 days longer than they did in the 1960s The average heat wave lasts about 4 days, a day longer than in the 1960s Temperature increases are now more extreme Dehydration and weather-related deaths are on the rise Agriculture and energy: a point of no return Preparation is key to facing extreme temperatures