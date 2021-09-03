Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Pacaso: How fractional ownership will alter the Napa Valley

Beyond money

In my experience, the people aspiring to hold such a title come from well-off families and have attended esteemed colleges such as Harvard and Stanford. Because being rich and academically accomplished are already checked off their lists, they seek new ways in which to differentiate themselves. For the few in the club who come from less-privileged backgrounds, being admitted to the club is a source of validation and acceptance. Either way, victory and adoration, not money, are their primary drivers.

No matter where they came from, those aspiring disruptors often fall into two general camps that my consulting buddy referred to as the “will do better later” and the “it’s all going downers,” as in, après moi le déluge.

The “will do better later” camp converts the very meaning and purpose of their lives into the actions they would take after becoming members of the club. They talk about all the good they’ll do after becoming wildly rich and even more influential than they already are — how they’ll conduct motivational TED Talks and help to lead change for the better, become leaders of a new and improved world and share with others just how they did it. By adding just a little x, y or z, anything could be possible, they say.