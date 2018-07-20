Subscribe for 33¢ / day

To reduce personal waste, Tippi Thole suggests making these swaps. Small changes add up!

Out & About

Instead of a disposable coffee cup: Bring your own reusable to-go cup, or dine in

Instead of bottled drinks, plastic cups: Skip them, or bring a water bottle

Instead of plastic straws: Skip them, or use reusable stainless-steel or silicone straws

Instead of takeout containers: Bring your own containers for leftovers or takeout

Shopping

Instead of plastic shopping bags: Reusable tote bags

Instead of produce bags: Skip them, or use reusable mesh bags

Instead of packaged food: Bring your own containers to bulk-food stores and farmers markets (check zerowastehome.com/app for package-free stores near you)

Instead of packaged snacks: Make your own

Instead of new clothes, furniture, sports gear, etc.: Buy secondhand whenever possible

Home

Instead of household cleaner: Make your own with vinegar, water and lemon juice

Instead of paper towels: Cloth rags

Instead of plastic sandwich bags: Reusable cloth bags or food storage containers

Instead of paper napkins: Cloth napkins

Instead of paper bills and statements: Electronic bills and statements

Instead of catalogues: Cancel them

Personal Care

Get home and garden tips sent to your email inbox

Instead of liquid soap: Bar soap

Instead of bottled shampoo: Bar shampoo

Instead of disposable razor: Stainless-steel safety razor (blades can be recycled)

Instead of shaving cream: Shaving bar

Instead of tissues: Handkerchiefs

Instead of cotton rounds: Reusable fabric rounds

Instead of plastic toothbrush: Bamboo toothbrush

Instead of mouthwash: Make your own

Instead of toothpaste: Make your own

Instead of tampons: Silicone menstrual cup

Instead of sanitary pads: Reusable cotton pads

1
0
0
0
0